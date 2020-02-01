California University of Pennsylvania had an easy time with Slippery Rock University in a 98-70 victory on Saturday in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) play at Hamer Hall.
The Vulcans (11-4, 15-6) had a 42-30 lead at halftime, and outscored the visitors, 56-40, in the second half.
California’s Jermaine Hall Jr. had a game-high 23 points on eight field goals, including five 3-pointers, and was 2 of 5 at the foul line. Teammate Brent Pegram added 21 points on 10 field goals (1 three-pointer).
The Vulcans’ Luke House put in 15 points on four field goals, including three 3-pointers, and was 4 of 6 at the line. Tim Smith Jr. chipped in with 10 points on four field goals (two 3-pointers) for the home team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.