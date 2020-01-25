California University of Pennsylvania had a 19-point halftime lead en route to a 69-51 victory over Mercyhurst in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) action on Saturday at Cal U’s Convocation Center.
The Vulcans (9-4, 13-6) led, 38-17, after the first half, but the visitors had a 34-31 edge in the second half.
California’s Brent Pegram had a game-high 23 points on seven field goals, including five 3-pointers, and was 4 for 4 at the foul line. Teammate Zyan Collins added 18 on seven field goals and was 4 of 5 at the line. The Vulcans’ Tim Smith Jr. was also in double figures with 12 on five field goals (two 3-pointers).
Cameron Gross, Zach McIntire and MiKay McIntosh had 11 points apiece for the Lakers (8-5, 10-7). Mercyhurst’s Joel Ufele added 10.
