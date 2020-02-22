The California University of Pa. women pulled away in the second quarter Saturday afternoon for a 65-45 victory at Clarion in PSAC West Conference action.
The Vulcans (13-7, 19-7) led 15-12 after the first quarter and extended their lead to 37-22 at halftime. The visitors outscored the Golden Eagles (2-18, 4-23) in the second half, 28-23.
Olivia Hudson led California with 16 points. Halle Herrington finished with 14 and Bianca Jasper added 13.
Emily Hegedus paced Clarion with 14 points.
Waynesburg 70, Bethany (W.Va.) 58 — The Yellow Jackets put the Presidents’ Athletic Conference home game away with 40 points in the second half.
Waynesburg (5-11, 6-19) outscored the Bison in the final 20 minutes, 40-28.
Andrea Orlosky led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Brooke Fuller also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Anika Dansby added 10 points.
Kelsi Meintel had a double-double for Bethany (6-10, 7-18) with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Men’s basketball
Waynesburg 73, Bethany (W.Va.) 65 — The Yellow Jackets led by 16 at halftime and then fended off the visiting Bison for a PAC victory.
Isaiah Alonzo had a strong performance for Waynesburg (5-10, 5-19) with 20 points and 25 rebounds.
Dalton Hamrick paced Bethany (3-12, 4-20) with 19 points.
California (Pa.) 79, Clarion 54 — The Vulcans raced out to a 23-point lead in the first half and then cruised to a PSAC West Conference road victory.
California improves to 14-6 in the conference and 18-8 overall, while the Golden Eagles slip to 3-17 in the PSAC West and 5-22 overall.
Jermaine Hall Jr. was one of four Vulcans in double figures with a game-high 21 points. Brent Pegram (13), Zyan Collins (12), and Philip Alexander (16) were also in double digits.
Jaiquil Johnson paced Clarion with 18 points. California grad Kass Taylor scored five points and grabbed two rebounds.
