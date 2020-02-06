California University of Pennsylvania earned a 76-51 victory over Pitt-Johnstown in women’s action on Wednesday at Pitt-Johnstown.
The Vulcans (10-6, 16-6) trailed by one after the first quarter, but used an 18-14 advantage in the second for a three-point halftime lead. Pitt-Johnstown (7-9, 12-10) cut the deficit to one heading into the fourth quarter, but Cal outscored the home team, 26-2, in the fourth period.
The Vulcans’ Shauna Harrison led the game in scoring with 28 points on 10 field goals, including six 3-pointers, and was 2 of 2 at the foul line. Teammate Brionna Allen added 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.