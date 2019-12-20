The California (Pa.) had four players score in double digits Friday night in the Vulcans' PSAC road victory at West Chester, 67-60.
Bianca Jasper led the way for California (3-1, 9-1) with 15 points and six rebounds. Monica Burns and Citiana Negatu both chipped in 14 points, and Brionna Allen finished with 12.
The Vulcans made just 5-of-22 3-point attempts, but were 14-of-17 from the foul line.
Katherine Fisher was the top scorer for West Chester (1-3, 3-6) with a game-high 16 points. Justyn Roberts scored 12 and Kyra Jefferson added 10. The home team made only 4-of-7 free throw attempts.
Men's basketball
Malone (Ohio) 68, Waynesburg 39 -- The Yellow Jackets' season woes continued with a non-conference loss at Malone.
Malone (8-5) led 28-16 at halftime.
Ryan Felbig led Waynesburg (0-11) with 11 points. Brennan Smith added 10.
Sehill Mouliom had a double-double for Malone (8-5) with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Bo Myers scored a game-high 20 points. Marcus Ernst finished with 11.
West Chester 82, California (Pa.) 81 -- The Vulcans' second-half rally fell one point short in a road loss to the Rams.
California (2-2, 6-4) outscored the home team in the second half, 49-44, after trailing 38-32 at halftime.
Luke House led the Vulcans with 22 points. Zyan Collins scored 16, Brent Pegram finished with 12, Tim Smith, Jr., had 11 and Jermaine Hall, Jr., added 10. Hall and Collins both pulled down nine rebounds.
Malik Jackson scored a game-high 24 points for the undefeated Rams (4-0, 10-0). Tim Toro (16), Kyle McGee (12), and Colin Daly (11) also scored in double figures.
