Don't tell California University of Pa. head football Coach Gary Dunn a team cannot win games with a strong defense.
He is counting on it as the 2023 season is set to commence.
“We have strength up the middle of our defense,” said Dunn. “We have a couple of good rushers off the edge. Our defense is experienced.”
California returns six starters on defense, including defensive backs Noah Hamlin (5-11, 185) and Micah Tillman (5-10, 175), both seniors, and Dominic Solomon, Jr. (6-1, 215), a junior. Others returning to the starting line are junior defensive lineman Gaige Hill (6-3, 300), junior linebacker Josh Miller (6-2, 220), and senior linebacker Matt Tobey (5-11, 220).
Tobey is held in high regard by Dunn and is expected to challenge for postseason honors from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
Tobey received All-PSAC West second-team status the past two seasons and led the Vulcans with 12 tackles for loss in 2022 and finished second in tackles with 66. Tobey also registered 5½ sacks despite missing a game because of injury. Tobey has 133 tackles with 18 tackles for loss, seven sacks and a pair of interceptions over the past two seasons.
Returning starters on offense include junior lineman Jaheim Bassham (6-2, 280), senior lineman Matt Charlton (6-3, 285), junior tight end Junior McConahy (6-3, 230), and junior running back Eric McKan III (5-10, 210).
McKan III rushed for 587 yards on 138 carries (4.3 yards per attempt) and 11 touchdowns in 2022. Senior Davonte Williams (5-8, 175) rushed for 554 yards on 105 carries (5.3 yards per carry) and four TDs.
Sophomore Eric Willis II (5-8, 160) caught 15 passes for 273 yards (18.2 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. Williams made 11 receptions for 77 yards and McKan added 10 catches for 60 yards.
The Vulcans will feature a first-year starter at quarterback for the first time since 2018 and only the third different starting quarterback under Dunn.
Junior Wyatt Hirt, whose father was a quarterback for California in the 1990s, is the only quarterback on the roster who has game experience with the Vulcans. Hirt enters the season with 198 career passing yards in more than 12 games.
Hirt was 4-of-7 for 69 yards passing and a TD. He is battling junior Davis Black (6-5, 230), who transferred from the University of Charleston (W.Va.).
“It’s always a little more intense when you have two quarterbacks battling for the starting position,” Dunn said. “They’ll decide it.”
California’s kicking game appears solid as junior Anthony Beitko (6-0, 180) and sophomore Clayton Rosensteel (5-11, 200) return.
Beitko, who has converted 27-of-30 career field goals, is a two-time All-PSAC West placekicker, while Rosensteel, a Ringgold High School graduate, was second team All-PSAC West last season with a 38 yards per punt average.
California was ranked third behind Indiana (Pa.) and Slippery Rock in the PSAC West Conference preseason poll.
The Vulcans went 6-5 overall and 4-3 in the PSAC West to finish fourth last season. Four of the team’s five defeats were by a total of 21 points, including a one-point loss (IUP), three-point overtime loss (Shepherd) and a five-point loss (Kutztown).
California was to open Aug. 31 at Alderson Broaddus, but the Battlers cancelled the season after the school announced it was closing operations during the summer.
The Vulcans’ first PSAC game will be Sept. 10 at home against Kutztown.
Dunn enters his eighth season just a win short of becoming the fourth California coach to capture 50 career victories at the school. The others are Ted Nemeth and Jeff Petrucci, who are tied with 54. John Luckhardt, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, is the winningest coach in school history with 88 wins in more than 10 seasons from 2002-2011.
“The West is a grinder,” Dunn said. “Everybody in the West can play. All have good players and have good coaches.
“We all love playing in the PSAC West and we love the challenge that it presents.”
Dunn is assisted by Chad Salisbury (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks), Jawan Turner (defensive coordinator/inside linebackers), Jacob Craig (offensive line/Run Game Coordinator), Scott Venick (Defensive Backs/Safeties), Loran Cooley (Wide Receivers),
Joe Fiasco (Outside Linebackers), Erick Taylor (Running Backs), Jucqui Taylor (Cornerbacks) and Spencer Lynn (Director of Social Media/Alumni Relations).
