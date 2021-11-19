Dejah Terrell poured in a game-high 33 points Thursday night to lead the California University of Pa. women's basketball team to a 96-66 non-conference victory over visiting Fairmont State (W.Va.).
Terrell also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
The Vulcans (3-0) led 30-13 after the first quarter and 50-35 at halftime. The lead grew to 75-52 after three quarters.
Brionna Allen finished with 15 points for California. Ciaira Loyd (13) and Olivia Hudson (12) also finished in double figures.
Alyssa DeAngelo and Jertaya Hall shared scoring honors for the Falcons (1-2) with 15 points each. Kamrin Weimer finished with 12 and Jalen Gibbs added 10.
Men's basketball
Fairmont State (W.Va.) 95, California (Pa.) 92 -- The visiting Falcons held a two-point lead at halftime and managed to fend off the Vulcans in the final 20 minutes for a non-conference road victory.
Fairmont State (3-0) led 49-47 at halftime.
Philip Alston had another outstanding game for California (3-1) with 35 points and 16 rebounds, both game-highs. Brent Pegram finished with 20 points. Keith Palek III scored 12 points and Preston Boswell added 11.
The Falcons' Briggs Parris (27), Isiah Sanders (26) and Zyon Dobbs (23) all topped 20 points. Cole VonHandorf finished with 10 points.
Hockey
Ringgold 4, Neshannock 3, OT -- Kenny Cadwallader scored an unassisted goal with 1:25 left in overtime as the Rams rallied for a PIHL D2 victory at the Rostraver Ice Garden.
Ringgold (7-2-0-0-0) moves into first place in the South Division with 14 points. Neshannock goes to 2-3-0-2-0.
The Lancers' Marcello Cerasi scored a power play goal at 5:41 in the third period to give the visitors a 3-2 lead. Ringgold's Ethan Saylor tied the game with a power play goal at 13:48.
Ringgold led 2-1 after the first period on goals from Kenny Cadwallader and Jacob Frahlich, sandwiched around a goal from Neshannock's Gio Valentine. Frahlich scored nine seconds after Valentine.
Valentine scored the only goal of the second period to pull Neshannock into a 2-2 tie.
Gaige DiEugenio made 20 saves, including three in overtime, for the Rams. The Lancers' Riley Mastowski turned aside 31 shots.
No penalties were called in the first, second and overtime periods. Only two were called in the third period, both leading to goals.
