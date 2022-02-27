The California University of Pa. women clinched the PSAC West Conference title Saturday with a 63-57 road victory at Gannon.
The Vulcans close out the regular season with a 17-4 record in conference play and 22-4 mark overall. The victory secures the top seed in the PSAC West in the upcoming conference tournament.
Gannon goes to 16-6 in the PSAC West and 21-6 overall.
Shauna Harrison led the way for the Vulcans with a season-high 22 points, her second 20-point game of the season.
Teammate Dejah Terrell scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds before fouling out. Ciaira Loyd finished with 10 points, six assists and three rebounds.
Gannon's Samantha Pirosko scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for a double-double. Emma Wright added 12 points.
California returns to action on Wednesday when the Vulcans host a PSAC tournament quarterfinal game.
Men's basketball
Gannon 87, California (Pa.) 83 -- Lance-Amir Paul scored the Golden Knights' final seven points to lead the home team to a season-ending PSAC West Conference victory over the visiting Vulcans.
California closes the regular season with a 15-7 conference mark and overall record of 20-8. Gannon is 11-11 in the PSAC West and 14-12 overall.
The Vulcans host Slippery Rock Monday night in the PSAC tournament.
Paul led Gannon with 24 points. Demetrius Mims (18), Braden Olsen (14) Demetrius Mims (14), and Robertas Jonaitis (13) also finished in double figures.
Gannon led 65-55 with 9:34 remaining in the game, but California rallied for a 70-69 lead with 4½ left.
Zyan Collins gave the Vulcans a 74-72 lead with 3:41 left. Olsen responded with eight straight points for Gannon to give the home team an 80-74 lead with 1:58 to go.
Cal's Philip Alston cut the deficit to four points, but Paul converted 7-of-8 free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
Alston paced the Vulcans with game-highs of 26 points and 16 rebounds. Brent Pegram scored 19 points, Collins finished with 15 and Keith Palek III added 12.
