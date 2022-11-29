Rajah Fink posted her third double-double in a row Monday night to lead California (Pa.) to an 85-50 non-conference victory over visiting Alderson Broaddus.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Tuesday, November 29, 2022 1:52 PM
Tuesday, November 29, 2022 1:52 PM
Rajah Fink posted her third double-double in a row Monday night to lead California (Pa.) to an 85-50 non-conference victory over visiting Alderson Broaddus.
Fink led the 18th-ranked Vulcans (4-1) with 21 points and 17 rebounds, both game highs.
Ciara Loyd added 16 points, three rebounds, four assists and five steals to the victory. Halle Harrington socred 12 points. Jordan Smith had a solid game with 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists and five steals.
California scored 14 unanswered points to close the first quarter with a 23-9 lead. Alderson Broaddus (1-5) opened the second quarter with a 6-point run, but California responded with a 19-2 run for a 42-17 halftime lead.
California's advantage grew to 70-35 after three quarters.
Hannah Taylor led the visitors with 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Amil Mitchell and Cassandra Smith both scored 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.