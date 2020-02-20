The California University of Pa. women built a 20-point halftime lead Wednesday night and then fended off visiting Seton Hill, 71-56, for a PSAC West Conference home victory.
The Vulcans (12-7, 18-7) led 19-10 after the first quarter and 47-27 at halftime. The Griffins (7-12, 13-12) outscored the home team in the second half, 28-24.
Bianca Jasper paced California with 19 points and eight rebounds. Halle Herrington and DJ Hahn both finished with 14 points.
Tiana Stewart led Seton Hill with 12 points.
Waynesburg 79, Thiel 58 -- The visiting Yellow Jackets scored 49 points in the second half for a Presidents' Athletic Conference victory at Thiel.
Brooke Fuller had a strong game for Waynesburg (5-10, 6-18) with a game-high 25 points and 21 rebounds. Andrea Orlosky also had a double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Alli DeLaney added 11 points.
Rachel Breckenridge led the Tomcats (0-15, 0-24) with 14 points. Bailee Gregor scored 11 points and Emily Harriman added 10.
Men's basketball
California (Pa.) 82, Seton Hill 69 -- The Vulcans pulled away in the second half for a PSAC West Conference road victory.
California (13-6, 17-8) led 46-42 at halftime and then outscored the Griffins in the final 20 minutes, 36-27.
Brent Pegram led the way for the Vulcans with a game-high 23 points, including 10-of-11 from the foul line. Jermaine Hall Jr. had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Luke House added 15 points.
Nathan Davis (18), Jaden Nelson (16), Chimaobi Ezekwesili (11), and Drew Green (11) all scored in double figures for Seton Hill (3-16, 4-19).
Waynesburg 76, Thiel 74, OT -- The Yellow Jackets needed extra time, but it paid off for a Presidents' Athletic Conference road victory over the Tomcats.
Waynesburg (5-10, 6-16) led 34-32 at halftime, but Thiel rallied to force overtime. The Yellow Jackets held a 10-8 advantage in the overtime period.
Isaiah Alonzo led the way for Waynesburg with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Brennan Smith finished with 16. Frank Bozicevic and Ryan Felberg both scored 14.
Thiel's Michael Ricks and Nyric Gosley shared scoring honors with 18 points apiece. Chima Omeihe added 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.