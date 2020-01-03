The California (Pa.) women carried an 11-point lead into a victory Friday night, defeating visiting Pitt-Johnstown, 80-57, in PSAC West Conference play.
The Vulcans improve to 4-2 in the conference and 10-2 overall, while the Mountain Cats go to 2-4 and 7-5.
California led 20-9 after the first quarter and 35-26 at halftime. The home team secured the conference win with a 45-31 advantage in the second half.
Bianca Jasper led the way for the Vulcans with a game-high 17 points. DJ Hahn scored 16 and grabbed eight rebounds. Monica Burns finished with 14 points and Shauna Harrison contributed 12 points. Citiana Negatu rounded out the double digit scorers with 11.
Alli McGrath led Pitt-Johnstown with 14 points.
Men's basketball
Pitt-Johnstown 77, California (Pa.) 57 -- The Mountain Cats led by 16 at halftime and then cruised for a PSAC West Conference road victory.
Zyan Collins led the Vulcans (3-3, 7-5) with a game-high 17 points. Brent Pegram scored 13 and Luke House added 12.
Fred Mulbah led Pitt-Johnstown (5-1, 11-2) with 16 points. John Paul Kromka and Caiden Landis both scored 13, and Josh Wise added 12.
