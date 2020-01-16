Monica Burns recorded her first career double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds as California University of Pa. earned a 67-58 win at Seton Hill in PSAC West women’s basketball action Wednesday.
The victory pulled Cal (13-3, 7-3) into a third-place tie with the Griffins (12-3, 7-3).
Bianca Jasper added 12 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Vulcans, DJ Hahn added 10 points and Lauren Bennett contributed six points and five steals. It was the first start of the season for both Hahn and Bennett, while Jasper came off the bench.
Cal trailed 15-6 early on and 19-16 after the first period before surging ahead in the second to take a 41-33 halftime lead. Seton Hill never got closer than four in the second half.
Katie Nolan scored a game-high 23 points for the Griffins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.