Coutney Alexander’s 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter snapped a 48-48 tie and sparked a strong closing push by Indiana University of Pa. in its 76-61 win over visiting California University of Pa. in a PSAC West women’s basketball clash Saturday.
The first-place Crimson Hawks (15-1, 11-0), ranked No. 8 in the country, extended their winning streak to 14 while the No. 20 Vulcans (13-4, 7-4) have lost two of their last three.
Cal shot only 33.8 percent from the field and had only one player hit double digits with Ahmya Woodyard scoring 18. Bianca Jasper, Lauren Bennett and Monica Burns each tallied seven points.
Lexi Griggs led IUP with 22 points and Natalie Myers totaled 18 points, with half of those coming in the fourth quarter, and 12 rebounds. Justina Mascaro and Alexander followed with 11 and 10 points.
Cal led 14-11 after the first quarter but the Crimson Hawks went up 27-26 by halftime and led 48-44 after three.
The Vulcans, who travel to Gannon on Wednesday, host IUP in a rematch on Feb. 12.
