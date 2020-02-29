The California (Pa.) women’s basketball team rallied for a two-point lead at halftime Saturday afternoon, but the Vulcans were unable to hold off visiting Gannon for a 63-59 loss in the PSAC West Conference finale.
California closes the regular season with a conference mark of 14-8 and an overall record of 14-8. The Vulcans host Pitt-Johnstown Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the first round of the PSAC tournament.
Gannon closes with an 18-4 conference record and overall mark of 22-6. The Golden Knights return to action Wednesday when they host a PSAC quarterfinal.
California outscored the visitors in the second quarter, 18-13, for a 27-25 halftime lead.
Gannon regained the lead at the end of the third quarter, 41-38, and then held a slight 22-21 advantage in the final 10 minutes for the win.
Shauna Harrison led the Vulcans with 19 points and nine rebounds. DJ Hahn finished with 16 points, and Olivia Hudson added 11.
Tori Obenrader and Haley Tewes shared scoring honors for Gannon with 15 points apiece. Obenrader grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
Men’s basketball
Gannon 82, California (Pa.) 71 — The visiting Golden Knights led by eight at halftime and maintained the advantage to end the PSAC West Conference regular season with a road win over California.
Gannon (13-9, 14-12) led 40-32 at halftime.
Tim Smith Jr. paced the Vulcans (14-8, 18-10) with 18 points. Brent Pegram finished with 17 points. Jermaine Hall Jr. and Zyan Collins added 12 points apiece.
Gannon’s Frank Webb Jr. scored a game-high 25 points. Matt Johnson finished with 17. DeAnte Cisero (15) and Victor Olawoye (11) also scored in double figures.
