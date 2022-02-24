The California University of Pa. women and men celebrated Senior Night on Wednesday by sweeping past visiting Mercyhurst for a pair of PSAC West Conference victories.
The women cruised to a 75-54 victoryn and the men defeated the Lakers, 79-76.
Dejah Terrall paced California (16-4, 21-4) with 33 points, her fourth 30-point performance of the season. She also grabbed nine rebounds.
Teammate Ciaira Loyd finished with 16 points, seven steals and seven assists. Shauna Harrison scored 11 points.
Jayde Boyd led Mercyhurst (7-14, 9-18) with 14 points.
Philip Alston scored a career-high 38 points to rally the Vulcans (15-6, 20-7) past Mercyhurst. He also grabbed 10 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the season.
California's Brent Pegram finished with 21 points and five rebounds, while Keith Palek III had his fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Mercyhurst (16-5, 22-5) led 69-63 with under eight minutes remaining in the game. California scored nine unanswered points late in the half to pull ahead, 78-74, with 11 seconds left in the game.
The Lakers' Steve Cannady scored a career-high 29 points. Teammate Miykah McIntosh finished with 15 points and Pipeloluwa Ajayi added 12.
