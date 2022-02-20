The California University of Pa. women held visiting Clarion scoreless in the second quarter Saturday night and rolled to a 62-42 PSAC West Conference victory over visiting Clarion.
The Vulcans improve to 14-4 in the conference and 19-4 overall. The Golden Eagles slip to 4-17 in the PSAC West Conference and 5-21 overall.
California's Dejah Terrell finished with her 11th double-double of the season with 21 points and 14 rebounds, both game highs. Ciari Loyd finished with 13 points and Shauna Harrison scored 12..
The Vulcans led 15-11 after the first quarter and then outscored Clarion in the second quarter, 16-0, for a 31-11 halftime lead.
Sierra Bermudez led the Golden Eagles with 13 points. Jada Smith added 10 points.
Geneva 78, Waynesburg 73 -- The Yellow Jackets were unable to hold a 37-34 halftime lead, with visiting Geneva rallying for a Presidents' Athletic Conference road victory.
Geneva (8-9, 9-13) held a 44-36 advantage in the second half.
Brooke Fuller paced Waynesburg (5-13, 5-19) with 29 points and 10 rebounds, both game highs. Marley Wolf finished with 17 points.
Cynthia Stewart led Geneva with 13 points. Isabella Roth added 11 points with eight rebounds.
Waynesburg hosts a PAC Tournament play-in game Monday against Thiel.
Men's basketball
California (Pa.) 90, Clarion 60 -- The Vulcans led by 19 points at halftime and breezed to a PSAC West Conference victory over the visiting Golden Eagles.
California improves to 14-5 in the PSAC West Conference and 19-6 overall. Clarion falls to 5-15 in the conference and 9-16 overall.
The Vulcans led 45-26 at halftime.
Philip Alston led five California players in double figures with a game-high 23 points. He also had a double-double with 11 rebounds.
Zyan Collins scored 14 points in the victory. Preston Boswell finished with 12 points, and Brent Pegram and Keith Palek III both scored 11 points.
Gerald Jarmon paced Clarion with 20 points. Madior Seye scored 14 points and Connor Ferrell added 11.
Geneva 80, Waynesburg 67 -- The visitors pulled away in the second half for a PAC victory at Waynesburg.
Geneva closes conference play with a 12-5 record, improving to 14-9 overall. The Yellow Jackets finish 9-9 in the PAC and 13-12 overall.
Geneva led 42-41 at halftime and then outscored the Yellow Jackets in the second half, 38-26.
Waynesburg's Matt Popeck finished with 20 points. Nijon Kirkman added 17.
Lyle Tipton scored a game-high 27 points for Geneva. Matt Veynovich (19), Ryan Rachic (14), and Isaac Massie (12) also scored in double figures.
The two teams will meet on Tuesday at Geneva for a PAC Tournament first round game.
