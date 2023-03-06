California raced out to a 19-point lead in the first half and went on to stun 14th-ranked Gannon, 75-63, in the PSAC women’s basketball championship game Sunday afternoon at Highmark Events Center in Erie.
Monday, March 6, 2023
Updated: March 6, 2023
The win gave the Vulcans (21-10) their seventh PSAC tournament title and first since 2016, and an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. Cal, which finished second in the PSAC West, knocked off the top seed from both divisions by eliminating the Lady Knights (29-4) as well as West Chester in Saturday’s semifinals, 62-59.
Allycia Harris led the way for California in Sunday’s win with 19 points and a career-high 20 rebounds, and was also chosen as the tournament MVP. Halle Herrington scored a team-high 20 points, including three 3-pointers, Claira Loyd contributed 16 points and seven assists and Rajah Find chipped in with 12 points and two blocked shots. The Vulcans also got eight points, five rebounds and three steals from Jordan Smith.
California jumped out to a 12-2 lead before Gannon snapped a six-minute scoreless drought with 2:26 left in the first quarter on a pair of free throws.
The Vulcans took an 18-9 lead into the second quarter and pushed the margin up to 19 before settling on a 38-23 halftime advantage.
Gannon whittled the gap to 53-40 by the end of the third quarter and used a 9-2 run early in the fourth to cut the gap to single digits, 57-49, with 6:16 left. The Lady Knights kept chipping away and got within 62-58 after two free throws by Emma Wright with 3:08 remaining.
California finally put the game away with an 11-2 run, thanks to a combined nine points from Harris and Loyd, to push its lead back out to 13 with 42 seconds left.
The Vulcans shot 48 percent from the floor, forced 16 turnovers and out-rebounded Gannon, 37-28.
The Lady Knights, who made just three of 21 3-point attempts, were led by Madison Demski with 17 points.
Cal put all five starters in double digits in the victory over West Chester (22-8), snapping the Golden Rams’ 15-game winning streak.
Loyd topped the Vulcans with 14 points and was followed by Herrington (13), Fink (12), Harris (11) and Smith (11).
The game was close throughout as Cal led 16-14 after the first quarter and West Chester held a 27-26 halftime advantage and was up 46-45 through three quarters.
The Vulcans used a 10-2 run to surge in front 57-50 with 6:28 left in the game and never trailed again. The Golden Rams pulled within two before Loyd’s 3-pointer made it 62-57 with a little over three minutes remaining and California hung on from there.
