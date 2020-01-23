California had five players in double figures in a 55-14 victory over Geibel Catholic on Thursday in Section 2-A play at California Area High School.
The Lady Trojans’ Jordyn Cruse scored a game-high 11 points, and teammates Charlee Petrucci, Sydney Smichnick, Samantha Smichnick and Makayla Boda each had 10 points apiece.
Gayle Pokol led the Lady Gators (1-7, 1-11) in scoring with six points.
California (5-4, 9-8) had a 9-2 lead after the first quarter, and after outscoring Geibel, 19-7, in the second, held a 28-9 halftime advantage. A 15-5 edge in the fourth increased the Lady Trojans’ lead to 43-14, and the home team had a 12-0 advantage in the final period.
