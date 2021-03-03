COAL CENTER -- Makayla Boda had been in this situation before.
The California senior played well in two tight playoff games a year ago so another close battle against Fort Cherry on Tuesday night didn't faze her at all.
Boda scored a game-high 23 points and made several key plays in the second half as the Trojans pulled away in the final minutes for a 50-43 win over the Rangers in a WPIAL Class 2A first-round battle.
"We went through that last year, too," Boda said. "It helped me a lot. Last year we won one game by one (36-35 over Greensburg Central Catholic) and lost one by two (43-41 to Clairton)."
"Makayla is used to this," California coach Chris Niemiec said. "Against Greensburg last year and against Clairton she really took over the game."
Boda admitted she's rarely in a relaxed state before tip-off.
"I get nervous before the game but once I get into the game it's like 'game mode,'" Boda said.
Eighth-seeded California advances to play at top-seeded Neshannock, a 70-40 winner over Aliquippa, in a quarterfinal match-up Friday at 6 p.m.
The Trojans (11-3) held a 32-30 lead after three quarters but Dana Sinatra's basket tied it for Fort Cherry early in the fourth.
Boda followed with back-to-back steals, one leading to teammate Rakiyah Porter making one of two free throws and the other leading to Boda sinking a pair of foul shots for a 35-32 lead.
Porter followed with a 3-pointer to put California up 38-32 with just over four minutes remaining.
The ninth-seeded Rangers (10-10) battled back. A steal and layup by Emma Blinkenderfer and a basket by Sinatra whittling to gap to 40-38 with 2:23 left.
Ca'Mari Walden, who dominated on the boards for California, showed her passing ability with two key assists, one to Boda for a layup and another to McKenna Hewitt inside for a basket to stretch the gap to six with 1:15 remaining.
"She did amazing," Niemiec said of Walden. "She passed the ball well. The last two field goals we had were off of good passes from Ca’Mari at the top of the key. She’s the big and we’re young after that with not a lot of experience. She has a large load to lift."
From there the Trojans put the game away at foul line. Porter, who missed the front end of a one-and-one with 1:27 left, came right back to swish four in a row and Boda made two in the closing seconds to cap a perfect seven-for-seven night at the charity stripe.
Niemiec cited his team's playoff experience as the deciding factor in the win.
"I think that’s what turned the balance in the end," Niemiec said. "They’re a young team and they haven’t been in the playoffs and we’ve been there a lot. When you play a lot of close games in the playoffs the experience is what wins you the games."
Porter, a freshman, followed Boda in scoring with 15 points and Cruse added 10.
"Rakiyah stepped up really big tonight offensively," Niemiec said.
Annika Rinehart led Fort Cherry with 16 points. Sinatra and Blinkenderfer had nine and eight points, respectively.
Rangers coach Clarence Edwards felt his team missed too many easy shots.
"The layups," Edwards said. "The goals were to simply finish layups, win the boards and limit the turnovers. We just didn't finish. Our defense played well."
California played without one of its top scorers, Kendelle Weston, who was ruled ineligible for the postseason after transferring from Monessen following last season.
"If she was here it would've been a different game," Boda said. "But we still played as hard as we could and I'm really proud of us."
Niemiec agreed that the Trojans missed Weston's shooting.
"They went to a zone and we couldn't expand it as much as we would've liked," he said.
California led 16-11 after the first quarter and went up eight on a 3-pointer by Cruse early in the second quarter.
Fort Cherry answered with an 11-2 run to take a 22-21 lead before Cruse hit another 3-pointer just before the buzzer to put California ahead 24-22 at halftime.
"That was huge," Niemiec said. "They would’ve had the lead going into halftime and I think that kind of brought everything back and calmed them."
California would never trail again.
Rinehart tied the game with a basket early in the third quarter but Boda came up with consecutive layups off steals to make it 28-24 and the Trojans took a 32-30 advantage into the final quarter.
"She's battling shin splints," Niemiec said of Boda, making her performance even more amazing. "Every timeout she's down with the trainer. She just runs like crazy."
Niemiec lauded his team for its defensive play.
"We help out in the middle and we really pressured their guards," Niemiec said. "If they beat us to the hoop we had help waiting for them so we were being aggressive, taking some chances out front, causing some turnovers."
