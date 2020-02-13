The California University of Pa. women held off Indiana (Pa.) in the fourth quarter Wednesday night to upset the visiting Crimson Hawks, 57-52, in PSAC West Conference action.
Indiana loses for the first time in conference play, going to 16-1 in the PSAC West and 21-2 overall. The Vulcans improve to 11-6 in the conference and 17-6 overall.
California led 10-6 after the first quarter and 28-25 at halftime. Indiana closed the gap to 42-40 entering the fourth quarter, and California preserved the win with a 15-12 advantage in the final 10 minutes.
DJ Hahn led the way for the Vulcans with 18 points. Bianca Jasper added 15.
Indiana's Justina Mascaro led all scorers with 20 points. Lexi Griggs and Maura D'Anna both grabbed 10 rebounds.
Washington & Jefferson 76, Waynesburg 59 -- Brownsville graduate Alie Seto scored all her game-high 21 points in the second half to rally the Presidents to a Presidents' Athletic Conference victory over the visiting Yellow Jackets.
Seto keyed the Presidents' rally in the third quarter, scoring 15 of the home team's 27 points in the quarter with Washington & Jefferson pulling into a 55-46 lead after three quarters. The Presidents trailed at halftime, 33-28.
Seton also had six rebounds and three steals.
Piper Morningstar finished with 14 points for the Presidents (10-4, 15-7), and Lauren Gilbert, Maria Lawhorne and Hannah Johnston all scored 11.
Andrea Orlosky had a double-double for Waynesburg (4-9, 5-17) with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Brooke Fuller scored a team-high 14 points.
Men's basketball
Indiana (Pa.) 79, California (Pa.) 70 -- The Crimson Hawks extended their lead in the second half as the nationally-ranked squad won on the road in PSAC West Conference action.
Indiana (15-2, 20-2) led 42-38 at halftime.
Armoni Foster scored a game-high 24 points for the Crimson Hawks. Chucky Humphries had a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds. Ethan Porterfield finished with 14 and Dave Morris and Shawndale Jones both scored 13.
Brent Pegram and Jermaine Hall Jr. shared scoring honors for the Vulcans (11-6, 15-8) with 18 points apiece. Hall also grabbed 10 rebounds. Zyan Collins (13), Luke House (10), and Tim Smith Jr. (11) also finished in double figures.
Washington & Jefferson 73, Waynesburg 65 -- The Yellow Jackets couldn't hold onto a 10-point halftime lead with the home team rallying for a Presidents' Athletic Conference victory.
Brennan Smith scored a game-high 21 points for Waynesburg (4-9, 4-18). Isaiah Alonzo added 16.
Jonathan DeVito led the Presidents (8-6, 13-10) with 18 points. Alexander Skowron finished with 13, and Cameron Seemann and Primo Zini added 12 each. Okikiola Agbale pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.