Fayette County coaching legend James “Lash” Nesser has been named to the 2020 class of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.
Nesser is part of a class of nine living and three deceased inductees. The living inductees are Meredith Alexis, John Reinstra, Tom Bradley, R.J. Umberger, Brian Milne, Marques Colston, Tim Ruddy, Mary Ellen Boylan Jutka and Jim Render. The deceased inductees included Nesser, Betty Mullen Brey and Joe Solomon.
Nesser passed away on Dec. 2, 1988, at the age of 67. He was profiled in a Memory Lane column in 2011. Here are some excerpts from that column.
Call him what you will, there has never been a more charismatic character prowling the sidelines in Fayette County sports than the late James “Lash” Nesser.
At tiny Uniontown St. John and later at Uniontown Area High School, Nesser consistently turned out winning basketball squads and had a profound effect on both students and adults.
Nesser was born in Uniontown on Aug. 5, 1921, and attended Uniontown High School. The legend of Lash Nesser started at Saint Vincent College, where he was a three-sport star who earned his nickname as a baseball player. (A catcher, Nesser was said to have a whiplash-like throwing arm).
Nesser graduated from Saint Vincent in 1946, after completing three years of military service. He was a salesman for the American Tobacco Co. for a year before returning to Saint Vincent in 1947. He was approached by Fr. Edmund, a priest at Saint Vincent, who told him of a coaching vacancy at a little Catholic high school in Uniontown.
“I really wanted to coach football, after playing three sports at Saint Vincent,” Nesser recalled in the 1981 interview. “I told this to Fr. Edmund. But, he said this friend of his needed a basketball coach, and would I help him out. Well, I was short on cash but long on charity and dedication, so I gave up a selling job that paid me as much a week as I would make in a month of coaching, and that’s how I ended up at St. John’s.
“I think it was the idea of a challenge more than anything that got me into the coaching job. You get it into your head to see if you can coach, and I accepted the challenge, becoming a full-time teacher (7 subjects) and coach. I thought I would give it a try for one year and see what came of it, but it turned out I had a lot of fun and I’ve been at it ever since.”
Painstaking research has come up with a pretty accurate coaching record for Nesser at St. John’s, give or take a couple of games. He compiled a 434-233 mark with the Eagles from 1948-49 until the school closed after the 1975-76 campaign.
His early career at St. John’s was a source of great pride and great memories for Nesser.
“Those were great years in county basketball,” he remembered. “Everybody was building a program, and we played anywhere and everywhere. We played upstairs in one building at Perryopolis, on a dirt floor in Masontown. Immaculate Conception played in the basement of a church with pillars that we had to weave around, and Dunbar Township had a court with a low ceiling at Leisenring where you couldn’t shoot an arching set shot, but had to fire the ball on a straight line because you would hit the ceiling.
“At Redstone, we played in the old ‘Glory Barn’ with a stove on the floor that acted as a post man for both teams, and we always packed plenty of Unguentine (an antiseptic cream). One year we played in the Pittsburgh Catholic League and we played over a meat market. At Point Marion, we played in a skating rink and Uniontown played at Lafayette Junior High until 1954. Honestly, those were great days in county basketball.”
Nesser was known for his sideline antics and was one of the more animated scholastic coaches in America. He went after players and officials with a big booming voice. During a game he would gnaw on his knuckles.
“With my big burly voice, a lot of people get the wrong impression,” Nesser said in a 1983 Pittsburgh Press profile. “Even when I talk in a normal voice people say, ‘Look at him hollering at those kids.’”
Nesser captured the PCIAA state Catholic Association Championship in 1965 when St. John’s downed Williamsport St. Joseph, 64-62. He also guided the Eagles to the PCIAA state semifinals in 1962 and the PIAA championship in 1976.
When St. John’s closed its doors in 1976, Nesser took over the coaching reins at Uniontown High School, where he compiled an 11-year record of 246-64 and a WPIAL championship and a state title in 1981. He is one of the few coaches with a Catholic championship and a PIAA championship on his resume. His combined career won-loss total at St. John’s and Uniontown was 680-297.
Nesser and the Red Raiders defeated Springfield Delco, 73-61, to capture the PIAA title in 1981 and they did so without a player taller than 6-foot-2.
“I doubt I’ll ever have a team like them again,” Nesser said following the victory. “We’ll probably have a decent team next season. But you just don’t get teams with that size playing the way that they played.”
Nesser’s assistant, former Uniontown standout, the late Willie Bryant, said coaching alongside Nesser was an experience he’d never forget.
“All the stories are true,” Bryant said. “Let your mind do the imagining. I remember when we won the state title and the governor was in. I had to speak for a few minutes and I sat beside Lash’s wife Martha. I said I’m the only man that slept with her husband for two days without getting a divorce. He’d go to sleep with that cigar burning in his hand and I’d figure we’re going to burn to death before the day is over.
“He was something. He was a character from the days of coaching at St. John’s. During the season my side was one big bruise from him hitting me when he got excited.”
The induction into the Pennsylvania Hall of Fame is a long overdue honor for Nesser. He was inducted into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame in 2011. He was enshrined in the Saint Vincent Athletic Hall of Fame in 1976 and the Uniontown Area High School Academics, Arts and Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.
Laurel Highlands Athletic Director and the Mustangs’ long-time basketball coach Mark John, who is also Nesser’s nephew, was pleased with the honor bestowed on his uncle by the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.
“I was fortunate enough to have played for him, coached with him and coached against him,” John stated. “People ask me how could you play for that guy? My response is if you didn’t play for him don’t ask me that question.”
The Nesser family is also thrilled with the honor.
“We feel collectively as a family to be honored that the legacy of Lash Nesser (lives on) at this point almost 32 years after his death,” said his son James Nesser. “It’s a further tribute to not only him as a coach, as a winner, but also as a man who lived his faith every day and lived for his family every day, including my late, great mother Martha, who stood behind him in everything he did, and we as a family feel it not only honors our father, but equally honors our mother. As a family, we are all bursting with tremendous pride.”
The Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame banquet is slated for Nov. 14 in Pittsburgh. That could be changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Should the banquet be canceled, it will be rescheduled to Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
