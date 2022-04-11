California University of Pa. senior and Brownsville graduate Dylan Brosky threw the program's first no-hitter in eight years Sunday afternoon in the Vulcans' 4-0 victory against visiting Indiana (Pa.) at Wild Things Park.
California swept its PSAC West Conference rival with a 5-4 win in the nightcap.
The Vulcans improve to 6-4 in the conference and 21-8 overall. The Crimson Hawks slip to 5-5 in the PSAC West and 13-14 overall.
Jack Dennis threw the last no-hitter for the Vulcans in 2014. Randy Sturgill tossed a no-hitter in 2008, the last time the feat was done at home.
Brosky overcame a rough start after two walks and a sacrifice bunt when shortstop Jacob McCaskey caught a pop fly in center field and threw the runner out at the plate for an inning-ending double play.
Indiana's first batter in the fourth inning was awarded first base on catcher's interference, but Brosky recorded two fly ball outs and a caught stealing to end the inning.
Brosky (5-2) walked two batters and struck out seven. He allowed just one runner after the first inning and retired the last 11 batters he faced, closing the game with a strikeout.
The offense gave Brosky the lead in the bottom of the third inning. Jax Miller opened with a double and cam around to score on Anthony Venezia's single.
The Vulcans' lead doubled in the fifth inning when Venezia scored from first on Adam Crawford's double. California scored a pair of insurance runs in the sixth inning when California graduate Payton Conte doubled home a run and then scored on Miller's single.
McCaskey's 20-game hitting streak was snapped when he was held hitless in the opening game.
The Vulcans trailed 4-2 in the nightcap before rallying with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on just one hit.
Two walks and a single loaded the bases. Crawford was hit by a pitch to bring home the first run of the rally. Venezia walked for an RBI and McCaskey brought home the third run on a sacrifice fly.
Devin Foster (5-0) lasted four innings for the win. He allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and five walks. Patrick Gumto retired the Crimson Hawks in order in the seventh inning for the save.
McCaskey drove in two runs for his ninth multi-RBI game of the season.
