California University of Pa. junior Divonne Franklin earned second-team All-America honors Saturday at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Allendale, Mich.
Franklin placed ninth in the 100 with a time of 12.05 seconds. She finished eighth in the prelims Thursday with a time 11.793 seconds.
Sophomore Mechaela Hyacinth, of Azusa Pacific (Calif.), won the national title in the 100 by nearly two-hundredths of a second with a time of 11.67 seconds.
