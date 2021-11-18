California University of Pa. quarterback Noah Mitchell and defensive back Jermal Martin Jr. were recognized as the PSAC West Conference Athletes of the Year.
Mitchell received Offensive Player of the Year honors for his play for the Vulcans (10-1), co-PSAC West champions. Mitchell threw for 2,937 yards and 25 touchdowns, and had a passer efficiency rating of 144.8. He is the first Vulcan to receive the offensive award since Garry Brown in 2016.
Martin Jr. was named the Defensive Player of the Year for his key role in the Vulcans' pass defense. Martin Jr. finished with four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), 10 passes defensed and a forced fumble. California was first in the league in pass deficiency with a 98.3 rating.
Indiana University of Pa.'s Tyrone Fowler Jr. was named the PSAC West Rookie of the Year and Mercyhurst's Marty Schaetzle was honored as the Coach of the Year.
California's Bryce Perkins (center), Noah Dillow (linebacker), and Derick Korboi (defensive line) were named to the all-conference first team.
The Vulcans' Tyson Hill (wide receiver), Anthony Beitko (placekicker), Matt Tobey (linebacker), and Dominic Solomon (defensive back) received all-conference second team honors.
Slippery Rock's Dalton Holt, a Ringgold graduate, was named to the defensive second team as a linebacker.
