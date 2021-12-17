Following a standout junior campaign, California University of Pa. defensive back Jermal Martin Jr. was named to the Associated Press Division II All-American First Team on Wednesday.
Martin is the Vulcans’ fifth All-American in the last five seasons and the 12th in school history. He joins Terrence Johnson (2006-09) as the only cornerbacks from Cal to receive All-American honors.
In his third year as a starter, Martin posted a breakout season and helped anchor one of the top defensive units in the country. He tied his career high and was tied for second in the PSAC regular season with four interceptions. As a cornerback, Martin also tied for the team lead with four sacks and finished second with 8.5 tackles for losses and was third with a career-high 51 tackles.
Martin was earlier named to the AFCA All-America first team and the PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Year.
