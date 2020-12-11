Rebecca Capozza found herself in an extremely challenging situation last year but weathered the storm and returns for her third season as Laurel Highlands girls basketball coach.
Fillies' 1,000-point scorer Taylor Smith transferred before the 2019-20 season and an early injury took away Capozza's next best player, Aareanna Griffith. The result was a small roster and a winless season.
The coronavirus pandemic hasn't made the situation any easier for the 2020-21 campaign.
"With COVID and all that putting a damper on things, I don't have very high numbers again this year," Capozza said. "With not being able to practice or have summer league games it's been tough. But they've been working hard. I'm hoping to see us be more competitive than we were last year."
Capozza does welcome back Griffith.
"We lost Aareanna to ACL surgery after we played Uniontown in our fourth game last year," Capozza said.
"It's good to have her back. She will be a junior. She looks pretty good, pretty healthy, so I'm looking forward to seeing her play again this year. She's a guard and our team leader."
Laurel Highlands was the second-lowest scoring team in the WPIAL a year ago but Griffith's return will give the offense a much-needed boost.
The Fillies do return a few additional key lettermen from last year.
"Essence Davis is a sophomore coming back," Capozza said. "She's a guard/post. Olivia Crossan is our senior. She played last year, as did Alessandra Peccon, who is a sophomore."
Last season the Fillies were in a very strong Section 3-AAAAA contending against the likes of Woodland Hills, Oakland Catholic and Penn Hills, who each reached the WPIAL quarterfinals with WH and PH both qualifying for the PIAA tournament. The section also included Penn-Trafford, Latrobe, Albert Gallatin and Uniontown.
The section isn't quite as loaded this year with Oakland Catholic, Woodland Hills, Penn Hills, Penn-Trafford and Latrobe all gone.
"Our section changed a lot," Capozza said. "We're with Uniontown, Connellsville, Trinity, Thomas Jefferson, AG and Ringgold. "I think we're a little bit better aligned this year than we were last year."
The Lady Colonials, Lady Falcons and Lady Raiders give the Fillies six section games against nearby rivals as their travel time for away games as been reduced drastically.
"That obviously is much more preferable that last year," Capozza said.
Capozza's assistant coaches are Courtney Haines and John Robinson.
