Bella Carotto recorded a hat trick for host Charleroi but it wasn’t enough as Chartiers-Houston earned a key Section 2-A victory, 6-5, in girls soccer action Thursday night.
The Lady Cougars (2-5, 2-7) would have pulled into a second-place tie with the Lady Buccaneers (4-3, 4-4) with a win but instead are now two games behind in the battle for fourth place.
Alyssa Wright scored three goals for Chartiers-Houston.
