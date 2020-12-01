Elizabeth Forward trailed 5-4 after two periods Monday night, but visiting Carrick scored five in the final 17 minutes for a 10-5 road victory in PIHL Class B South Division action.
The Crusaders improve to 3-1-0-0 for six points, while the Warriors go to 2-4-0-0 and two points.
Carrick extended its lead to 6-4 when Jacob Fetzer scored just 53 seconds into the third period. The Warriors' Zach Motil responded just over a minute later with a short-handed goal for a hat trick.
But, the Crusaders scored the next four goals to pull away for the road victory.
The Warriors fought back in the second period to cut the deficit to a single goal with goals from Joey Wach, Tayte Donovan and Motil.
Motil opened the scoring for Elizabeth Forward with a goal just 92 seconds into the game, but Carrick held a 2-1 lead at the end of the period.
Carrick pelted Elizabeth Forward goalie Gabe Myers with 54 shots. The Crusaders' Anthony Perry made 20 saves.
