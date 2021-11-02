Carrick scored six goals in the first period Monday night and didn't look back for a 10-1 victory over Connellsville in a PIHL D2 South Division game.
Aiden Forcucci scored 42 seconds into the game to spot Carrick (5-0-0-0) to the early lead.
Gavin O'Brien cut Connellsville's deficit to 2-1 at 8:30, but Ayden Eigenbrode responded 13 seconds later to push the lead back to two goals.
Carrick scored two goals in the second period and Ian Norkevicus added a short-handed goal with about two minutes remaining in the game.
Max Sperry made 22 saves for the Falcons (2-3-0-0). Carrick's Logan Keady turned aside 15 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.