Carroto's four goals lead Charleroi to 9-1 win
- By the Herald-Standard
Monday, September 18, 2023 3:29 AM
Bella Carroto scored four times and assisted on two goals to lead the Charleroi girls to a 9-1 non-section victory over Yough.
McKenna DeUnger finished with a hat trick and assist for the Lady Cougars (6-1-0). Yough goes to 3-5-0 overall.
Thomas Jefferson 10, Uniontown 0 — Cece Wessel, Anna Kondos and Sami Maglico combined for seven goals to lead the Lady Jaguars to a Section 3-AAA victory over the Lady Raiders.
Wessel netted a hat trick and Kondos and Maglico added two each for Thomas Jefferson (5-0-0, 6-1-0). The Lady Raiders slip to 0-4-0 in the section and 3-5-0 overall.
Boys soccer
Elizabeth Forward 8, Yough 1 — Will Sinay and Dom Cavalier both scored two goals to lead the Warriors to a non-section win over the Cougars.
Elizabeth Forward improves to 4-2-1 overall and Yough goes to 5-3-1.
Thomas Jefferson 4, Uniontown 0 — Cody O’Hare shutout the Red Raiders to preserve the Jaguars’ Section 3-AAA win.
Brayden Miller scored two goals for Thomas Jefferson (5-1-0, 7-1-0). Uniontown slips to 1-6-0 in the section and 4-7-0 overall.
