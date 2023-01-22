MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Did anyone get the license number of that Carr that ran over West Virginia in the Coliseum on Saturday night?
It had Texas plates, but the only number you could see was 5, although there were some other numbers that played a part in what became a 69-61 victory for the Texas Longhorns over West Virginia before a screaming, often incensed Mountaineer crowd of 14,141 fans in the Coliseum.
When they ran it through the computer, it spit out that it was a Marcus Carr who was responsible for the Mountaineers' sixth loss against one lonely victory in Big 12 play while the No. 7 Longhorns ran their record to 16-3 and 5-2 in the conference.
Back to Carr, who stayed well within the speed limit in the first half, scoring just four points as WVU went to park itself in the locker room with a 28-26 halftime lead.
But when they came out for the second half, it turned out to be a demolition derby, and the last Carr standing was Marcus, who hit 6 of 8 shots, 5 of 6 free throws, scored 19 of his 23 points for the game and basically did whatever he wanted to do in a half in which WVU could find neither a stop sign nor a red light to bring him to a halt.
"We just did a bad job," coach Bob Huggins said. "He's a right-handed guy who loves to go to his right. We didn't want him to go to the right. We wanted to force him to the baseline and swallow him up with our size, but we let him go wherever he wanted.
"We did pretty much everything opposite of what we planned to do; what we drilled to do as much as you can drill on a day's rest."
They couldn't stop him, even when he put on his turn signal.
A transfer from Minnesota a year ago, Carr is sixth in the Big 12 in scoring, averaging 17.11 points a game coming in.
What WVU did in the first half worked. But at halftime, he must have gotten an oil change and rotated his tires, for his wheels were squealing from the moment he hit a 3 right out of the gate in the second half to give Texas a 29-28 lead.
West Virginia came back and built a 5-point lead in the half, but Carr and his inside buddy, Christian Bishop, who hit 5 of 9 shots and scored 11 points with a number of dispiriting slam dunks, would take advantage of some incredibly sloppy play by the Mountaineers.
There were 20 turnovers, some of them on something as simple as just trying to get the ball in bounds at crucial moments, others when they simply dropped passes or had them taken away.
It reached such a point of frustration that Huggins, who never has been known for being an unemotional type, was screaming at Mo Wague so loudly during a timeout when he picked up his third foul in 3 minutes and 23 seconds of action, turning the ball over, that he could be distinctly heard over the music and crowd noise all the way up in press row.
And that is located on the entry level of the Coliseum.
It came after the last game, when Huggins bounced things on the scorers' table when he slammed his fist down in anger.
If there are levels of frustration, this is reaching its limit for the veteran Hall of Fame coach.
"I don't know the difference between frustration, disappointment and the guilt of telling people that we're going to fix this then turn around and do this," Huggins said when asked about it. "I'm not exactly sure what that's called. I don't care for it much, whatever it is you call it. I guess frustration is a part of it."
Despite it all, WVU hung in there with Texas.
"We had opportunities. We had opportunities in other games that we've lost, too. We didn't seize those opportunities," Huggins said.
The recipe for disaster was the same as it was earlier in the season, those 20 turnovers and missed free throws.
"What kills me is I sat here and said, 'We'll fix it.' The people in the state of West Virginia, I told them that we'll fix it, and I thought we were on that road to fixing it. Obviously, we're not. It's frustrating. I'm not the kind of person who wants to let people down.
"It hurts me to let people down. I feel like I've let the great fans in this state down. We had 14,100 here. To play like that. I would have thought we would be jacked up. I didn't see a lot of emotion or enthusiasm."
The turning point in the game came when a technical foul was called on Texas' Sir'Jabari Rice, sending Keddy Johnson to the free throw line with a chance to tie the game. It was reasonable to assume he would, having made 22 in a row as he stepped to the line.
He missed both.
"You can't make them all," he shrugged.
From that point on, Texas was in control of things. Johnson tried to atone for the misses, hitting a basket at 4:23 to bring the Mountaineers to within five points ... but it would be their last field goal of the game.
From there, they just ran out of gas while Carr just kept on chugging along.
