Trenton Carter ran for four touchdowns and passed for another to lead visiting Carmichaels to a 44-18 victory Friday night at Mapletown in the Tri-County South Conference opener.
The Mikes are 1-0 in the conference and 3-1 overall, while the Maples go to 0-1 in the conference and 2-2 overall.
The Mikes led 15-0, 30-6 and 37-6 at the quarter breaks.
Carter had running touchdowns of 1, 46, 7 and 28 yards, and threw a 41-yard scoring pass to Michael Stewart. Carter completed 9-of-15 passes for 141 yards and ran for 222 yards on 19 carries. Stewart had four receptions for 84 yards.
Hunter Oliver scored on a 9-yard fumble recovery for Carmichaels.
The Maples' Landan Stevenson scored on runs of 23, 5 and one yard, and finished with 159 yards rushing on 20 carries. He also caught two passes for 39 yards.
The Mikes amassed 479 total yards, rushing for 338 and passing for 141.
Jefferson-Morgan 32, Avella 0 -- Cole Jones threw two touchdown passes and ran for one as the Rockets Tri-County South Conference play with a victory over visiting Avella.
Jones had touchdown passes of 10 yards to Colt Fowler and 38 yards to Collin Bisceglia in the first half. He added an 18-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
Bisceglia also had a 14-yard touchdown run for the Rockets (1-0, 1-3). Joshua Wise returned an interception 25 yards for a score.
Monessen 50, Bentworth 7 -- Monessen scored 34 points in the first half on its way to a victory at Bentworth in Tri-County South Conference play.
The Greyhounds (1-0, 2-2) led 22-0 after the first quarter and 34-0 at halftime.
Lorenzo Gardner completed 8-of-15 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns for Monessen. Omarion Rainey caught three passes for 125 yards. Anthony Crews ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and also pulled in a 64-yard TD pass.
Jermere Majors contributed two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, and Monessen also got an 81-yard punt return for a score from Nigier Foster and a short TD run by Jamar Bethea.
Seth Adams completed 12 of 36 passes for 141 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown pass to Vitali Daniels, for Bentworth. Daniels had nine receptions for 113 yards.
Southmoreland 33, South Allegheny 19 -- The Scotties scored 20 points in the first half and then survived a crazy third quarter for a 33-19 victory over visiting South Allegheny in the Interstate Conference opener.
Anthony Govern spotted the Scotties (1-0, 3-1) the early lead when he scored on a 9-yard run at 9:39 of the opening quarter. Govern then found J.J. Bloom open a couple minutes later for a 35-yard touchdown pass.
The Gladiators (0-1, 0-4) cut into the deficit with Eric Wehrer's 23-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Kirkwood with 6:55 to go in the half.
Govern answered right before half with a 7-yard touchdown run.
Govern scored on a 5-yard run midway through the third quarter, but Kavan Markwood answered for the visitors on a 5-yard run three minutes later.
The quarter ended with touchdowns from both team in the final 13 seconds. Isaac Trout caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Govern and Wehrer hit Akell Carrington for a 58-yard scoring pass as time ran out in the quarter.
Govern completed 8-of-18 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 108 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Trout caught five passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.
Wehrer completed 9-of-16 passes for 153 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. Carrington caught four passes for 99 yards.
Belle Vernon 49, West Mifflin 3 -- Belle Vernon scored 35 points in the first half as the Leopards opened Big Eight Conference play with a victory at West Mifflin.
Belle Vernon remains undefeated, improving to 1-0 in the conference and 3-0 overall. The Titans go to 0-1 in the conference and 1-3 overall.
Belle Vernon's Quinton Martin scored on runs of 7, 84 and 35 yards in the first half. Devin Whitlock had touchdown passes to Chase Ruokonen (40 yards) and Tanner Steeber (18 yards).
Craig Dongilli scored on a 6-yard run in the third quarter and Jake Gedekoh closed the scoring with a 63-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Martin led all rushers with 160 yards on nine carries. Whitlock completed 11-of-14 passes for 177 yards. Evan Pohlot caught seven passes for 93 yards.
South Park 14, Yough 0 -- South Park scored two touchdowns in the first quarter for a road victory at Yough in Interstate Conference action.
Jake Ferency opened the scoring for South Park (1-0, 1-2) on a 3-yard run. Adam Johnson doubled the Eagles' advantage later in the quarter on an 87-yard interception return.
Johnson ran for 74 yards on 21 carries.
Tristan Waldier led the Cougars (0-1, 0-4) with eight receptions for 72 yards. Gavin Roebuck completed 12 of 20 passes for 94 yards.
Washington 57, Waynesburg Central 14 -- Breydon Woods returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but visiting Washington scored the next 57 points for a 57-14 victory Friday night in the Century Conference opener.
Woods returned the kickoff 85 yards to spot the Raiders (0-1, 1-3) the lead just 14 seconds into the game.
The Prexies (1-0, 4-0) responded with 35 points in the first quarter. Tayshawn Levy scored on runs of 64 and 27 yards. Zach Welsh had a 20-yard scoring run, and Davoun Fuse scored on a 31-yard run.
Fuse then found Ruben Gordon open for a 55-yard touchdown pass with 1:23 left in the first quarter.
Mario Griffin scored on an interception return and Carlos Harper II sprinted 55 yards for a score to give Washington the lead at halftime, 49-7.
Elijah Odom ran into the end zone from 22 yards with 1:06 left in the third quarter to increase the visitors' lead to 57-7.
The Raiders' Jacob Stephenson hit Devon Cowell for a 21-yard touchdown pass with 3:01 left in the game.
Levy ran for 122 yards on only five carries.
Stephenson completed 8-of-21 passes for 103 yards. Woods returned three kicks for 132 yards.
Elizabeth Forward 44, Brownsville 0 -- Elizabeth Forward scored all its points in the first half for a victory at Brownsville in Interstate Conference action.
Elizabeth Forward improves to 1-0 in the conference and 2-2 overall. Brownsville drops to 0-1 in the conference and 0-3 overall.
Zion White threw two touchdown passes to Zach Boyd of 30 and 14 yards, and another for 39 yards to Charlie Nigut.
Nigut added a 30-yard punt return and 20-yard run for touchdowns. Jordan Wilmore had a 5-yard touchdown run, and Kyle Flourney sprinted 40 yards for a score.
Ayden Teeter was the Falcons' leading tackler and rusher.
Kiski Area 41, Connellsville 7 -- Kiski Area broke a scoreless game with 35 points in the second quarter as the Cavaliers cruised to a non-conference victory over visiting Connellsville.
Chad Helper and Logan Johnson both scored two touchdowns in the second quarter for the Cavaliers (4-0). Johnson also had a 37-yard scoring pass to Dylan Hutcherson.
Johnson added a three-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Zak David helped the Falcons (0-4) avoid the shutout with a 24-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Ben Zavatchan added the point after.
Latrobe 35, Mount Pleasant 0 -- The Class 5A Wildcats scored 35 points in the first half for a 35-0 non-conference victory over visiting Mount Pleasant.
Drake Clayton score on a 22-yard pass from Corey Boerio and added a two-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for the Class 3A Wildcats (2-2).
Boerio scored on a 4-yard run, Dominick Flenniken had a 6-yard touchdown run and Marco Mongelluzzo returned a fumble 33 yards for a score in the first quarter.
The Vikings (2-2), who played without injured quarterback Tyler Reese, were led in rushing by Jaret Brown with 36 yards and Aaron Alakson with 29 yards.
Ligonier Valley 33, Frazier 6 -- The visiting Commodores fell to the undefeated Rams in a non-conference game.
Frazier's long score came on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Boggs to Isaac Thomas.
Boggs completed 16 of 27 passes for 203 yards with the one touchdown and one interception with Thomas making five catches for 80 yards. Keyshaun Thompson (75 yards) and Dom Dorcon (30 yards) each had five receptions.
Aaron Panepinto was a standout on defense for the Commodores with17 tackles, 13 of which were unassisted, including two tackles for losses.
McGuffey 41, Charleroi 0 -- The Highlanders (1-0, 2-2) opened Century Conference play with a victory over the visiting Cougars (0-1, 0-3).
Charleroi quarterback Brendan Harps completed 5 of 12 passes for 47 yards with four going to Cody Pawl for 30 yards.
McGuffey slowed down the Cougars' running game as Josh Blatnik had 17 yards on four carries and Nikko Pellegrini had nine yards on four attempts. Terrence Woods did a little of everything for Charleroi's offense, running the ball four times, completing both of his passing attempts and making one reception for six yards.
