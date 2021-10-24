Carmichaels rode it's potent one-two punch of Trenton Carter and Michael Stewart to a convincing 63-22 Tri-County South victory over Avella on Friday night.
When it was over, Carter found himself in rare company.
The Carmichaels senior completed all six of his passes for 66 yards and a touchdown -- to Stewart -- and ran for 170 yards and two TDs to put him over the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season. Carter had already surpassed 1,000 passing yards.
Carter became only the 12th player in WPIAL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards passing in a single season.
Carter put all his talents on display against the Eagles (1-5, 1-8) in helping the second-place Mikes improve to 5-1 in the conference and 7-2 overall.
Carmichaels' first score, a 30-yard touchdown pass to Stewart in the first quarter, was a thing of beauty, according to Mikes coach Ron Gallagher.
"We were in a fourth-and-13 on their 30 and we ran a wheel route to Michael Stewart," Gallagher said. "Trenton rolled out to the right and he launched this pass and this ball was so high in the air I actually lost it for a second because it was up in the lights. It came down right in Mike's hands for a touchdown."
Carmichaels rolled from there.
Peyton Schooley's 38-yard touchdown run in the first quarter was followed by a 30-yard TD burst by Carter early in the second quarter for a 20-0 Mikes lead.
Brandon Samol gave Avella a glimmer of hope when he returned the ensuing kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown to make it 20-6.
Carmichaels fired right back with touchdown runs of 50 yards by Cody McCoy, 34 yard by Alec Anderson, 70 yards by Carter and 39 yards by Stewart to put the hosts up 48-6 at halftime.
KJ Rush's 4-yard TD run and two-point conversion run got the Eagles within 48-16 but Tyler Richmond cancelled that score out with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and McCoy added a 21-yard TD run later in the third quarter.
Avella finished up the scoring in the fourth quarter on Noah Markle's 12-run yard touchdown run with Rush again running in the two-pointer.
Gallagher lauded his dynamic duo.
"Trenton and Mike have been doing this since midget football and they are like best friends, too," Gallagher said. "They've got this connection on the field."
Carter's versatility makes the Mikes' offense go.
"Trenton sees the field, he throws the ball well, he can run and he helps us run a balanced offense," Gallagher said. "As a runner he has some speed but nothing extraordinary, it's more that he's a big, powerful guy. We run lead with him, we run him up the middle, we run him outside. He can pretty much run the same game as a running back would. It's like a wildcat with your quarterback.
"He's a very tough runner and he runs downhill. After contact he's going three or four more yards."
Despite his outstanding accomplishments, Carter isn't one to toot his own horn.
"The thing about Trenton is he's not much for the spotlight, he's more of a team guy," Gallagher said. "When he hit that record he wanted his picture taken with the team, not by himself. That's the kind of player he is. He's a heck of a leader and a smart kid. We have a very complex offense and he runs the show."
Carter is also a great defensive player which sometimes gets overshadowed by his offensive exploits.
"He also plays linebacker," Gallagher pointed out. "That's another thing that is impressive about him. If you go to Hudl to see his highlights the first couple are of him tackling people. He loves to hit. He's a different breed."
Stewart, like Carter, plays both ways and is very versatile.
"Mike is a difference maker," Gallagher said. "You line him up at tailback, you line him up in the slot, we run the jet (sweep) with him, we throw passes to him. He does it all. It's nice to move him all over the field and figure out how to get the ball in his hands."
Stewart is also Carmichaels' kicker. He booted five extra points against Avella.
"He's one of those guys who's good at everything," Gallagher said. "I was down the library one day and started watching him playing ping pong and I was like, man, he's good at that, too. He has natural ability, he competes and he likes to win."
Stewart's mentality has changed for the better over the past few years.
"He's come a long way," Gallagher said. "Early in his career as a freshman and a sophomore he made some plays but he lacked a little bit of confidence. He didn't want to be that guy. He'd kind of get down on himself.
"This year that's all changed. He's so much more confident. He's kept his head in the game and now he's tapping me on the shoulder asking me to give him the ball. He has that edge to him now."
The Mikes' have another record breaker on their team who hasn't gotten the attention that Carter and Stewart have. Despite playing in a run-heavy conference, Parker Hyatt has recorded 14 sacks this season which is believed to be a school record.
"When we get a team in third and long, that's Parker's time, he knows how to get to the quarterback," Gallagher said. "He's relentless when he's pass rushing. He's a quick guy off the ball and he uses his hands really well. Everything we teach him he puts into play. He's got this burst to him that makes him tough to handle coming off the side. He only played in about four or five games last year and he still had four or five sacks so I knew he was that type of guy but didn't envision him having 14 at this point of the season."
The trio have helped the playoff-bound Mikes put together a highly successful season.
"I'm proud of all three of those guys, and the whole team really," Gallagher said. "We've had a pretty good year and we want to keep it going."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.