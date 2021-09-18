Trenton Carter ran for four touchdowns and passed for another to lead visiting Carmichaels to a 44-18 victory Friday night at Mapletown in the Tri-County South Conference opener.
The Mikes are 1-0 in the conference and 3-1 overall, while the Maples go to 0-1 in the conference and 2-2 overall.
The Mikes led 15-0, 30-6 and 37-6 at the quarter breaks.
Carter had running touchdowns of 1, 46, 7 and 28 yards, and threw a 41-yard scoring pass to Michael Stewart. Carter completed 9-of-15 passes for 141 yards and ran for 222 yards on 19 carries. Stewart had four receptions for 84 yards.
Hunter Oliver scored on a 9-yard fumble recovery for Carmichaels.
The Maples' Landan Stevenson scored on runs of 23, 5 and one yard, and finished with 159 yards rushing on 20 carries. He also caught two passes for 39 yards.
The Mikes amassed 479 total yards, rushing for 338 and passing for 141.
Tri-County South Conference
Carmichaels 15-15-7-7 -- 44
Mapletown 0-6-0-12 -- 18
First Quarter
Car: Trenton Carter 1 run (Trenton Carter run), 7:57
Car: Trenton Carter 46 run (Michael Stewart kick), :26
Second Quarter
Car: Michael Stewart 41 pass from Trenton Carter (Ty Richmond pass from Carter), 8:04
Car: Hunter Oliver 9 fumble return (Michael Stewart kick), 3:13
Map: Landan Stevenson 23 run (pass failed), :52
Third Quarter
Car: Trenton Carter 7 run (Michael Stewart kick), 4:39
Fourth Quarter
Map: Landan Stevenson 5 run (run failed), 11:05
Car: Trenton Carter 28 run (Michael Stewart kick), 8:38
Map: Landan Stevenson 1 run (pass failed), 7:10
Records: Carmichaels (1-0, 3-1), Mapletown (0-1, 2-2).
