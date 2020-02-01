Joey Caruso and Will Wagner combined for 39 points Friday night to lead visiting Charleroi to a 73-43 Section 4-AAA victory at Beth-Center.
Caruso scored a game-high 23 points and Wagner added 16 as the Cougars improve to 10-1 in the section and 15-5 overall.
Charleroi led 16-5, 37-14 and 54-39 at the quarter breaks.
Andrew Bower scored 14 points for the Bulldogs (1-9, 7-12).
Section 4-AAA
Charleroi;16;21;17;19 -- 73
Beth-Center;5;9;15;14 -- 43
Charleroi: Joey Caruso 23, Will Wagner 16. Beth-Center: Andrew Bower 14. Records: Charleroi (10-1, 15-5), Beth-Center (1-9, 7-12).
