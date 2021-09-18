Kiski Area broke a scoreless game with 35 points in the second quarter Friday night as the Cavaliers cruised to a 41-7 non-conference victory over visiting Connellsville.
Chad Helper and Logan Johnson both scored two touchdowns in the second quarter for the Cavaliers (4-0). Johnson also had a 37-yard scoring pass to Dylan Hutcherson.
Johnson added a three-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Zak David helped the Falcons (0-4) avoid the shutout with a 24-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Ben Zavatchan added the point after.
Non-conference
Connellsville 0-0-0-7 -- 7
Kiski Area 0-35-6-0 -- 41
Second Quarter
KA: Chad Helper 1 run (Cody Dykes kick)
KA: Logan Johnson 12 run (Cody Dykes kick)
KA: Dylan Hutcherson 37 pass from Logan Johnson (Cody Dykes kick)
KA: Chad Helper 21 run (Cody Dykes kick)
KA: Logan Johnson 11 run (Cody Dykes kick)
Third Quarter
KA: Logan Johnson 3 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
Con: Zak David 24 run (Ben Zavatchan kick)
Records: Connellsville (0-4), Kiski Area (4-0).
