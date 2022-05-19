WASHINGTON -- Charleroi softball coach Trey Tilghman called it, as if to add flair to the dramatic.
One swing of the bat was all it took for Charleroi sophomore Sofia Celaschi to drill a Madison Zigarovich fastball deep over the right field fence Wednesday night to give Charleroi a 5-3 walk-off win over Serra Catholic in a WPIAL Class AA first-round game as well as give the Lady Cougars their first softball postseason win since 1998.
And as Celaschi, the third hitter in the inning, was getting ready before the inning, Tilghman told her she would win the game.
“I told her that she was going to win this,” said Tilghman. “To cap this off with a towering home run, this is amazing.”
Up 3-2 going into the seventh, Celaschi, Charleroi’s starting pitcher, threw a bases-loaded wild pitch that allowed Serra to tie the game.
However, the sophomore lefty stepped into the plate in the bottom of the inning looking for a fastball, and that was what she connected on. Earlier in the game, she hit a ball that was foul by inches or she could have had two homers on the night.
“There was a lot of pressure, so I was thinking see ball, hit ball, trying to simplify it as much as I could,” she said without trying to hide her smile. “Coach did call it.
“It was my favorite pitch, a fastball inside.”
Tilghman sensed something was coming.
“She hit the one just foul up on the hill,” he said. “It was timing.”
Charleroi (11-5) got on the board in the first when lead-off hitter McKenna DeUnger singled, stole second and moved to third on an error. Once she realized no one was covering home plate, she raced in and scored.
“Boots is so smart,” said Tilghman of the sophomore, calling her by her nickname. “She went to third, and when she realized they weren’t paying attention, she took off for home.”
In the third, sophomore Riley Jones singled in classmate Ella Sypolt to give Charleroi a 2-0 lead.
Serra (13-7) tied the game in the top of the fourth, but the Lady Cougars regained the lead in the bottom of the inning. After sophomore Maddie Lancy doubled, she was singled in by junior Rece Eddy.
The lead held until the seventh when Serra tied the game to set up Celaschi’s shot.
The game was a pitchers dual between Celaschi and Zigarovich, with both striking out 11 batters. Celaschi only allowed two hits, although the rainy weather affected her control as she had three walks and she hit three batters.
“She pitched great,” Tilghman said of Celaschi. “She was zeroed in.”
Jones, who had three singles, was the lone player in the game with more than one hit.
Next up for the eighth-seeded Cougars is top-seeded Neshannock, and Tilghman said the team will be ready while also sharing that the future is bright as the team started seven sophomores and three juniors between the nine positions and the flex player.
“This is the best team I have coached,” said8 Tilghman, who is in his 12th year at Charleroi. “Holy smokes, we have a special team.
“We are (almost) all sophomores and have a good thing going here.”
