Friday was quite an eventful night at Bill Power Stadium.
Uniontown honored the 10th class of its Academics, Arts and Athletics Hall of Fame in a pregame ceremony, then the Red Raiders, led by K'Adrian McLee in his first game since revealing his commitment to Cornell University and Cam Jackson, rode a strong second half to a 45-14 victory over Carrick.
Jackson rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries and McLee ran for one score and threw for two more as Uniontown improved to 2-1 with the non-conference win.
"K'Adrian and Cam both stepped up," Uniontown coach Keith Jeffries said. "We had good balance today. I thought our defense played well, too, except for a couple blown plays in the first half."
Uniontown took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter when Nick Torbich's blocked punt was followed four plays later by McLee's 23-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Winfrey in the right side of the end zone.
Torbich also helped set up the Red Raiders' second score when he forced a Carrick fumble that was recovered by McLee and Darien Gordon on the Raiders' one-yard line. Jackson plowed into the end zone one play later and Sam Fitzpatrick's extra point made it 13-0 with 6:42 left in the second quarter.
Carrick (0-3) got a spark from the passing combination of quarterback Zion Frye and wide receiver Ashton Smith to get back in the game.
The two hooked up for a 52-yard touchdown on a quick pass to the right side followed by Frye's two-point conversion run to make it 13-8. One play after the Raiders' defense forced a three-and-out, the duo struck again for a 50-yard touchdown on a slant pass to go ahead 14-13.
"The last few times we played them we controlled most of the game but in the second quarter they took over the flow for awhile," Jeffries said.
Undaunted by the sudden turn of events, the Red Raiders answered with a seven-play, 68-yard drive capped by McLee's 26-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Mitchell who made a leaping catch between two defenders in the end zone to give the hosts a 19-14 halftime lead. The march included an 11-yard run by Jackson, a 13-yard run by McLee and a 19-yard pass to Notorious Grooms.
Uniontown took almost every bit of the time allotted at halftime before coming back on the field and preceded to dominate the final two quarters.
"We wanted to settle the kids down and I think our coaching staff did a great job of making adjustments," Jeffries said. "We had a couple touchdowns called back (an 80-yard kickoff return by McLee and a 60-yard run by Jackson) in the first half and Carrick hit those two big plays. The kids didn't let that bother them too much. They responded to what we challenged them with at halftime. I was very pleased with how we came out in the second half."
Uniontown forced a three-and-out to start the third quarter and followed that with a 58-yard drive that Jackson finished with a six-yard touchdown run to make it 25-14.
The Red Raiders pushed their lead up to 32-14 late in the third quarter after Jackson recovered a Raiders fumble and scored on a 19-yard run two plays later.
Uniontown tacked on two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter on a 38-yard run around left end by McLee with 8:01 left and a similar 38-yard run by back-up quarterback Cam Dugan on the final play of the game.
"We didn't necessarily want to score there but Cam Dugan read the play just like he's supposed to, made the right decision and made a nice run," said Jeffries, who opted not to have his team attempt the final extra point.
McLee wound up completing six of 11 passes for 54 yards and ran the ball eight times for 91 yards. Uniontown rushed for 274 yards on 34 carries.
The Red Raiders got solo sacks from Torbich, David Ranitu and Mason Kuhn and a combined sack between Chase Brumley, Torbich and Tucker Leonard. Nathan Serock contributed a defensive fumble recovery.
Frye connected on nine of 16 passes for 162 yards with 109 of those coming on three completions to Smith but the Raiders were held to minus-20 yards on the ground which included two botched snaps totaling a loss of 31 yards.
Jeffries lauded McLee and Jackson.
"As a former offensive lineman, when you have a kid who runs as hard as Cam does, you want to block for him," Jeffries said. "He's just so passionate about it, he puts 100 percent into every play.
"K'Adrian did a good job with the reads today. He made good decisions with the ball and again showed what a dangerous two-way threat he can be."
McLee posted his commitment to Cornell, where he was recruited as a wide receiver, on social media Wednesday.
"It's an awesome accomplishment," Jeffries said. "I had K'Adrian in class, he's a very good student and a conscientious student. It's a feather in his family's hat and in this school's hat when you have someone who's Ivy League caliber playing on your team and getting that opportunity. I think it's going to be a great thing for him.
"They came in the spring, they saw his film. They were talking to us and said they really liked him. Then they saw him at Kent State's camp and their coach fell in love with him."
The feeling was mutual.
"Once I heard they were interested in me I wanted to go there instantly," McLee said of Cornell. "D-1 football with an Ivy League education, you can't really top that.
"The first person to recruit me from up there was their wide receiver coach. He came to visit me at a track practice earlier this spring. I thought that was a deciding factor that he would drive that far just to come see me. As soon as I got my offers I just thought Cornell stood above the rest."
McLee liked what he saw during his visits to the school, located in Ithaca, New York.
"I've been out there twice, once in July and then again this past Labor Day weekend," McLee said. "The first visit, I was just amazed by the campus, it's really nice and they have all-new dorms for the freshmen."
Jeffries pointed out McLee's sacrifice in playing quarterback for Uniontown after being a wide receiver last season.
"K'Adrian understands what we're doing here and that I need him to play quarterback," Jeffries said. "He understands that. He's not selfish at all. He's a great all-around kid. He's a great pick-up for Cornell."
Uniontown paid tribute to its Hall of Fame Class of 2023 at midfield before the game. The inductees were the 1963 UHS band, Rob Anderson, Dr. Mallard T. George, John A. McMillen II, Suzanne Machesky Smallwood, Lynda S. Waggoner, Rebecca Kaufman Taylor, Larry Bush, Frank S. Rushnock and the Munsey/Muncie brothers, George, Bill, Nelson and Chuck. Also honored were Jim Render (Coach category) and David E. McCrackin (Special Recognition category).
