Alexandra Pohodich once again has the starring role in Frazier’s spring musical.
Unfortunately for the senior, the WPIAL swimming championships are the same weekend Pohodich will be entertaining crowds as Morticia Addams.
The WPIAL swimming championships are tentatively set for Thursday and Friday, March 3 and 4, the same weekend of Frazier’s spring musical, The Addams Family.
Pohodich has had the same dilemma throughout her high school career with crowds in the auditorium, not the natatorium, being wowed by the talented senior.
“I made it in the 50 (freestyle), but the musical was the same weekend,” Pohodich said of last year. “The WPIALs are the same week as my musical this year, so ...
“I have a big role this year. I’m Morticia (the lead), so I just can’t bail on them. And, I don’t want to bail on them.”
As an independent swimmer, Pohodich relies on locating an open lane with one of the local programs. Connellsville has accommodated her throughout her career.
Connellsville had two home meets last week and closes the season with five more home meets, so Pohodich, barring weather, pandemic restrictions or any other unforeseen occurrence, will have several more opportunities to make the WPIAL Class AA qualifying standard in her events.
Connellsville has scheduled home meets on Jan. 27 (Norwin), Jan. 31 (Laurel Highlands), Feb. 3 (Hempfield), Feb. 8 (Kiski Area), and Feb. 10 (Armstrong).
Pohodich had mixed results last week in her two events.
She finished the 50 freestyle in 27.48 seconds and touched the wall in 1:03.20 in the 100 freestyle in Tuesday’s meet against Uniontown. Pohodich returned Thursday in Connellsville’s meet against Penn-Trafford and lowered her time in the 100 freestyle (1:01.63), but was a little slower in the 50 freestyle (28.87).
Pohodich still has some work to do to meet either one — or both — of the qualifying marks.
The Class AA automatic qualifying time in the 50 freestyle is 25.50 seconds and the provisional qualifying time is 26.70 seconds. The automatic time in the 100 freestyle is 56.0 seconds with the provisional mark 58.90 seconds.
Though she will not likely be able to participate, Pohodich still wants to make the WPIAL qualifying standard despite her busy schedule that includes a job and musical rehearsals.
“I definitely want to say I made the WPIAL time, but I don’t think I’ll be able to go this year,” said Pohodich. “I feel mentally it matters, but, to me, it matters. I want to be able to say I qualified my senior year.
“I would love to hit 26 (seconds) in the 50 free. I’m a little slower than I typically am. I want to get back to where I should be.
“The 100 free ... under a minute again. I did it once. I would be happy with a tenth away.”
Pohodich benefits from the final home meet stretch at Connellsville, but it’s still fewer meets than those swimmers who do so with a team.
“I practice with Belle Vernon Swim Club. On days I don’t have work or practice, I can go there,” said Pohodich. “It just depends if (Connellsville) has a spot for me, or the weather permits. Or, any circumstance.
“There is pressure with no team or pool.”
Pohodich said she came to realize how tight her qualifying window has become.
“I didn’t realize until I started coming to these meets just how few I had. I really got to go,” explained Pohodich. “I do have to swim my best every time. Even if I’m a half-second off, and I don’t make it, I have to do it the next time and that might be in a week or two.”
Whether in the WPIAL finals or Connellsville’s last home meet, Pohodich said her swimming career will likely come to a close. Although, her artistic career will continue into college after playing the lead throughout high school, as well as in her eighth-grade play.
“It’s difficult and kind of sad. I’m not planning to swim in college,” said Pohodich. “I want to major in the Performing Arts. I want to do stage acting.”
The realization of not only her swimming and arts career coming to a close, but also her high school days, is starting to hit Pohodich.
“(Being a) team of one, that’s what’s different and a little difficult about this season. I’m not the most outgoing person in the world,” said Pohodich. “But, I knew a couple people this year. It’s a little easier.
“Today (last Tuesday’s meet) was the last day of our first semester. Oh my goodness, it was the last day of my first semester of high school.”
Pohodich has enjoyed both aspects of her high school career, and will miss both.
“I feel (swimming and acting) will be equal. I’ve been swimming for so long now. It’s been like eight or nine years. I feel closing that part of my high school and teenage years,” said Pohodich. “But, the musical, I’ve always loved doing musical theater. And, I’ve gotten so close to the cast. So, that’s also going to be difficult to leave behind.”
Although she did not have teammates, Pohodich was appreciative to share some of her time in the pool with family.
“The thing that really comes to mind is getting to swim with my cousin. Rachel DiRoma ... We’ve always been really, really close, so there’s something about sharing this experience with her and her sister Tori. That is something I’ll never forget,” said Pohodich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.