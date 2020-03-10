Central Maine Community College outscored Villa Maria in the second half, 57-33, to advance to the Division II title game with an 80-62 victory Tuesday afternoon at the USCAA National Championships hosted by Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.
Villa Maria (19-5) led at halftime, 29-23, but Central Maine CC rallied into the lead with a 29-17 advantage in the third quarter.
Kristen Huntress led the way for Central Maine CC (26-3) with 23 points. Natalie Thurber contributed 19 points and Eliza Brault finished with 11.
Norvonee Hall had a double-double for Villa Maria with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Bianca Brown finished with 13. Dakaylah Winfield added 10 points.
Penn State Beaver 63, Southern Maine Community College 49 — The Lady Lions pulled away in the second quarter on their way to victory in the Division II semifinals.
Penn State Beaver (26-4) led 12-8 after the first quarter and extended its advantage to 33-19 at halftime.
The difference stood after the teams played to a 30-30 score in the second half.
Diamond Thomas paced Penn State Beaver with 16 points and nine rebounds. Jimya Chambers had a double-double with 15 points and 12 steals. Kaitlin Gabbidon added 10 points.
Tara Flanders had a double-double for Southern Maine CC (24-7) with 10 rebounds and 15 points. Aija Andrews also had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Amanda Brett scored 15 points.
Johnson & Wales-Charlotte 66, Maine-Machias 51 — Johnson & Wales-Charlotte controlled the middle two quarters to rally for a Division II consolation bracket victory over Maine-Machias.
Johnson & Wales-Charlotte (13-13) trailed 16-14 after the first quarter, but controlled the next 20 minutes to rally for a 52-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Ineesha Hankerson led the way for JWU-Charlotte with 28 points and 23 rebounds, both game highs. Justice Wallace finished with 10 points.
Tate Dolley paced Maine-Machias (19-10) with 21 points. Caitlyn Lyons scored 15 points and Abbey Allen added 11.
Cincinnati-Clermont 62, Andrews 57 — Cincinnati-Clermont scored 50 points in the second half to close out the Division II tournament with a consolation bracket victory.
Andrews (10-13) led 34-12 at halftime.
Victoria Brooks led Cincinnati-Clermont (19-7) with 19 points. Anna Voskuhl finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. Kristi Duncan added 13 points.
Jayde Broussard paced Andrews with a game-high 24 points and nine rebounds. Maci Chen finished with 10 points.
Men’s basketball
Penn State Greater Allegheny 76, Vermont Tech 72 — The Lions advanced to the Division II championship by holding off Vermont Tech’s rally in the second half.
Penn State Greater Allegheny (21-9) led 49-36 at halftime.
Kenny Rouse led the way for Greater Allegheny with a game-high 21 points. Makis Rivera scored 19, and Marquest Rainey added 13. Joe Charlton grabbed a game-high 10 points.
Drake Perry (17), Trekel Douglas (15), Jeremiah Shaw (13), Chance Cole (13), and Dajuan Johnson (11) all scored in double figures for Vermont Tech (24-9).
