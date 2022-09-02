Olivia Cernuto scored a hat trick in the first half and added another goal in the second half Thursday night to lead Southmoreland to a 6-1 non-section victory at Charleroi.
Kiley Queer and Gabrielle Fabery scored single goals for Southmoreland (2-0).
Charleroi (1-2) avoided the shutout on McKenna DeUnger's goal in the second half.
Ringgold 4, Greensburg Salem 1 -- The Lady Rams scored two goals in each half for a non-section victory against the Lady Lions.
Miranda Santina and Emma Santina scored in the first half and Imani Arnold and Elizzabeth Wilson netted goals in the second half for Ringgold (3-1).
Greensburg Salem slips to 1-3 overall.
Girls volleyball
Bentworth 3, Waynesburg Central 0 -- The Lady Bearcats shut out visiting Waynesburg Central for a Section 3-AA home victory.
Bentworth won by the scores, 25-14, 25-19, 25-12.
Grace Skerbetz (4 kills, 3 aces), Sarah Schiccitano (4 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks), Jocelyn Babirad (2 kills, 16 assists), Haylee Wolfe (3 digs, 2 aces), Mallory Shrieber (3 digs), and Chelsea Dindal (9 kills, 3 digs, 8 aces) all had noteworthy performances for Bentworth.
Boys soccer
Brownsville 7, Waynesburg Central 1 -- Thomas Ruffcorn scored a natural hat trick in the first half to spark the Falcons to a Section 3-AA victory over the visiting Raiders.
Ruffcorn scored his three goals over a 7½-minute span.
Michael Stetson scored two goals for Brownsville (1-1-0, 1-1-0) and Corey Isaac netted the final goal of the game with just 65 seconds remaining. Davey Timko made six saves for the Falcons. Brownsville finished with 22 shots on goal.
Drew Layton scored the Raiders' goal on a penalty kick with 11 minutes remaining in the match.
Belle Vernon 7, Yough 1 -- The Leopards scored five goals in the first half on their way to a Section 3-AA road victory.
Belle Vernon's Trevor Kovatch scored a hat trick in the first half and added another goal in the final 40 minutes. Nathaniel Kikel scored two goals in the first half and Dylan Timko had a single goal in the second half.
Bryce Burkhart made nine saves for the Leopards (2-0, 2-0).
Joe Obeldobel scored for Yough (0-2, 0-2).
Charleroi 8, California 0 -- Bryce Large scored four goals for the Cougars in a Section 2-A victory at California.
Landon Barcus netted two goals and Arlo McIntyre and Ty Patterson scored one apiece for Charleroi (1-0, 2-0).
The Trojans go to 0-1 in the section and 0-2 overall.
Greensburg C.C. 4, Bentworth 1 -- The Bearcats led 1-0 at halftime, but the Centurions stormed back with four goals in the final 40 minutes for a Section 2-A road victory.
Kyler Miller and Carlo Denis both scored two goals in the second half for Greensburg C.C. (2-0, 3-0).
Jerzy Timlin scored twice for Bentworth (1-1, 2-1). Ryan Moessner added a solo goal. Moessner and Julian Hays both had an assist. The Bearcats' Landon Urcho made eight saves.
Elizabeth Forward 3, Steel Valley 2 -- Jade Rollison-Manes, Dom Cavalier and Will Sinay all scored once to carry the Warriors to a Section 1-AA victory over the Ironmen.
Elizabeth Forward improves to 1-1 in the section and overall. Steel Valley slips to 0-2 in the section and 0-3 overall.
Mount Pleasant 4, Washington 0 -- Derek Donitzen stopped six shots to preserve the shutout in the Vikings' Section 3-AA win over the Prexies.
Luke Rivardo scored a pair of goals and Jarett Garn and Chase McCloy had one each for Mount Pleasant (2-0, 2-0).
Washington goes to 1-1 in the section and 1-2 overall.
Thomas Jefferson 1, Laurel Highlands 0 -- Andre Bekavac scored the only goal in the Section 3-AAA victory against the Mustangs.
Sam Wessel preserved the shutout for the Jaguars (2-0, 4-0). Laurel Highlands goes to 1-1 in the section and overall.
