ALVERTON -- A close, low-scoring game was to be expected Saturday afternoon when Southmoreland hosted Mount Pleasant in the WPIAL Class AA soccer quarterfinals.
Mount Pleasant won the first section match at home, 1-0, and the Lady Scots avenged the loss with a 2-0 win.
Olivia Cernuto nailed a shot that beat Mount Pleasant keeper Jenna Piper to her right with 25:52 to go in the first half for the match's only goal in the Lady Scots' 1-0 victory.
Southmoreland (14-1-2) advances to the program's first semifinal appearance on Tuesday at West Allegheny at 6 p.m.
"I think it's great. Our goal the whole year was to make it further than we did last year. Go one game more, and they did it," said Southmoreland coach Josh Pajak, adding, "Now, we want to go one game more."
The second-seeded Lady Scots will play Avonworth. The Lady Antelopes (14-3-1) upset third-seeded South Park, 3-1.
Cernuto left the game at 38:44 in the first half after suffering an injury after heading the ball away from Mount Pleasant's Maggie Piper. Cernuto remained on the turf at Russ Grimm Field for several minutes until she walked off under her own power.
Cernuto received the all clear from the athletic trainer and returned to play several minutes later.
The junior seemed to have no after affects from the collision when she gathered the ball behind the Mount Pleasant defense to the left of keeper Jenna Piper and drilled a shot into the net to Piper's right.
"I need to focus and hit my target where I need to go," Cernuto said of her shot.
"Someone has to step and Olivia did," added Pajak.
Piper made several stellar saves in the first half to keep the match at one goal.
Mount Pleasant had bursts of play in the offensive zone, but was unable to mount any serious shots on Southmoreland keeper Kaylee Keys until late in the half when Rylan Bugosh fired a good-scoring chance on net with 25 seconds remaining in the half. Keys smothered the ball to protect the lead.
"Unfortunately, we gave up that early goal, but we never stopped fighting," said Mount Pleasant coach Rich Galand. "Late in the first half. you could see the conversation where they were getting frustrated with each other. We just started to get on the girls and we started to build. But, he moved people around to defend at the last line of defense.
"We had our chances. We just couldn't put it in."
Play was chippy at times between the two rival squads, leading to the distribution of a couple yellow cards.
Piper was up to the task for a key save on a corner kick with 25:40 remaining in the half.
Cernuto found herself open in the middle of the field with about six minutes left, but her rising shot ricocheted off the crossbar above Piper.
"I was hoping we could control the ball better. I think it was the kind of game where both teams were afraid to make a mistake," said Pajak. "There was a lot of direct play. That is not to our advantage at all.
"We do like to press and force turnovers. We like to connect, and we weren't able to do that. That's a credit to Mount Pleasant. They were ready. Their back line was shifting very well. Their midfield was shifting. They're work rate was incredible. That made it really difficult for us."
The game was physical throughout, something to be expected in a tough game between rival programs.
"We were prepared. We're both physical teams. We knew it would be a physical match," said Cernuto. "We didn't play to our best potential, but we did what we had to do. We wanted to get ahead early and settle in and play our game. That's not necessarily the way it was."
Keys was a little busier in the second half, fending off spurts of pressure from the Mount Pleasant offense, including one last gasp with time running out.
Officials tagged Southmoreland with a yellow card, giving Mount Pleasant a direct kick from around 40 yards out. Keys cradled the ball hit by Megan Piper with the Lady Vikings' Hannah Gesinski and Allison Bailey looking for the any chance to tied the match as time ran out.
Mount Pleasant (13-6-0) was looking to progress forward as Southmoreland did last season.
"To be honest with you, I think we were overlooked all season long. Throughout the season, there was a lot of talk about Southmoreland and a lot of talk about Yough. We were hidden in the background, just where I like us. They performed well all season long. They're doing what I ask them to do," said Galand.
"We won the Beaver game in the first round was significant because we hadn't been beyond that."
Galand added, "The good thing is we're pretty young. The future is bright."
