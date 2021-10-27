ALVERTON -- Southmoreland's Josh Pajak hustled out of Russ Grimm Field Tuesday night as the rain picked up to scout who his Lady Scots' next foe would be.
Pajak learned Southmoreland will host Mount Pleasant Saturday in the WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinals after the second-seeded Lady Scots' dominating 6-0 first-round victory against visiting West Mifflin (4-13-2) at Russ Grimm Field.
The Lady Vikings (13-5-0) edged Beaver, 2-1, with Marissa Garn netting the winning goal with nine minutes left in the match.
The quarterfinal match will be the third meeting between Southmoreland (13-1-2) and the Lady Vikings. Southmoreland repeated as Section 3-AA champion when Yough defeated Mount Pleasant in the final match of the regular season.
Mount Pleasant won the first meeting on Sept. 25, 1-0, with the Lady Scots' Olivia Cernuto out with an injury. Cernuto returned for the second match on Oct. 12, a 2-0 victory by Southmoreland.
Southmoreland dominated play from opening kickoff and grabbed the early lead when Amanda Hoffer jumped on a rebound and beat West Mifflin's Emily Beck with 36:57 left in the first half.
"Getting a goal early, especially against their keeper, was crucial," said Pajak.
Cernuto followed with a natural hat trick.
The junior started the scoring play on her first goal with a shot on Beck. Beck made the save, but Hoffer controlled the rebound and put another shot on net. Beck stopped the shot, only to have Cernuto gather the loose ball and find the back of the net at 29:16.
The Lady Scots kept up the pressure and Cernuto cashed in when she converted Autumn Bartos' pass into the center of the box at 14:40.
The match would've been over in the first half if not for Beck's stellar play in net. Beck turned aside a number of solid scoring opportunities, including a couple 10-bell saves after the first goal.
"I thought the West Mifflin keeper was excellent. She played phenomenally," complimented Pajak. "We had to work hard. We were creative down low.
"West Mifflin was a strong team and their keeper played excellent.
Southmoreland had two solid scoring opportunities in the first seven minutes of the second half. Cernuto was wide open in front of Beck, but chipped the ball through the uprights over the crossbar. Taylor Klingensmith ripped a shot to Beck's left, but the ball caught the far post and then ricocheted back across the front of the goal.
Cernuto completed her natural hat trick when she controlled a pass from Kendall Fabery, dribbled to her right and pounded a shot past Beck at 32:36.
Kylie Queer converted Gabby Fabery's corner kick into Southmoreland's fifth goal at 21:08.
Kayli Redmond capped the scoring after stealing the ball and snapping a shot past Beck with 9:03 left in the match.
Southmoreland keeper Kaylie Keys was the "Maytag Repair Man" for most of the match. West Mifflin rarely had possession in its offensive zone.
The first time Keys touched the ball was when she gathered in an errant pass with 20:55 remaining. She made her only save with about 14 minutes left in the game.
"We've been playing well defensively all year, and that continued tonight," said Pajak, adding, "We defend well as a team. As soon as we lose the ball, we try to get it back. As soon as we lose the ball, we defend."
Now, Southmoreland gets to play one more home match when it hosts Mount Pleasant on Saturday, likely early in the afternoon.
"It's kind of unique. The last two years they let the top team play at home. It's a cool advantage," said Pajak.
