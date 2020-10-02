Olivia Cernuto’s goal with 6:49 remaining broke a 1-1 tie and lifted host Southmoreland to a 2-1 Section 3-AA girls soccer win over Brownsville on Thursday night.
After a scoreless first half, the first-place Lady Scotties (6-0, 7-0) took a 1-0 lead when Taylor Klingensmith scored with an assist from Bailey Steban early in the second half.
The Lady Falcons (4-2, 4-3) knotted it at 1-1 on a goal from star Tessa Dellarose with 19:18 left thanks to an assist from Ava Kovscek. Tatum Lucero assisted on Cernuto’s game-winner.
Kami Franks made eight saves for Brownsville while Kaylee Keys stopped three shots for Southmoreland.
The Lady Scotties now hold a two-game lead over the Lady Falcons and Mount Pleasant, who are tied for second place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.