Being a swimmer without a high school program is demanding enough, and adding challenges of trying to do so in the midst of a pandemic doesn’t make the task any easier.
But, Frazier junior Alexandra Pohodich, as have the area’s other independent swimmers, rose to the challenge to make the best of the tough situation.
Pohodich competes at Connellsville home meets when there is an open lane available and trains with the Belle Vernon Swim Club, but the club is relies on the availability of the high school’s pool.
“I have not swam as much as I usually do. The Belle Vernon Swim Club is on and off, but has been more on after Christmas,” explained Pohodich. “The club didn’t have any meets, just practice.”
Competitions at Connellsville were delayed until after the new year, so Pohodich had nearly a year between competitive swims when meets began in mid-January. Pohodich’s cousin Rachel DiRoma swims for the Lady Falcons.
“I’ve only had four or five meets. My first meet at Connellsville was my first meet in over a year,” said Pohodich.
Connellsville wrapped the swim season last week, and so did Pohodich’s attempts to qualify in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke for the WPIAL Class AA Swimming Championships.
The junior competed in the boys heat of the 50 freestyle and touched the wall in 26.80 seconds, missing the WPIAL second qualifying time by a mere .10 seconds. Pohodich’s attempt in the 100 backstroke was not quite as close after she finished in 1:10.04, about three seconds shy of the second standard.
“I feel (swimming in a boys heat) helps me a little bit. It’s nice to race them,” said Pohodich, adding, “Racing with girls is nice, but boys are a little faster.”
Pohodich did qualify for the district meet last year in the 100 backstroke, but a conflict with Frazier’s musical schedule in the last weekend of February led her to withdraw from the championship.
Pohodich displayed her other talents when she opened the final meet against Armstrong on Feb. 11 by singing the National Anthem.
Pohodich managed to maintain a positive perspective as she attempted to navigate through a disruptive season.
“Tonight is the last meet,” Pohodich said during the season finale at Connellsville. “I’m trying to make the best of this year. It’s different, a weird year. I’m doing what I can. There have been periods where I haven’t been in the pool.
“I swim as fast as I can and get what times I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.