Joel Chambers' goal in the first overtime period lifted Charleroi to a 2-1 victory Thursday night over visiting Elizabeth Forward in the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals.
Chambers scored with 7:21 remaining in the first overtime with Eben McIntyre assisting.
Chambers set up Denver Radomile for Charleroi's first goal. Maxwell Salankewich scored for Warriors (12-5-0).
The Cougars (15-2-1) advance to play North Catholic in the semifinals Monday at West Mifflin at 8 p.m.
Women's volleyball
Westminster 3, Waynesburg 0 -- The Yellow Jackets ended the season with a loss in Presidents' Athletic Conference to the visiting Titans.
Westminster (17-0, 25-4) swept to victory by the scores, 25-16, 25-8, 25-22.
Paige Cousley led Waynesburg (3-15, 9-19) with 17 assists. Alyson Johnson finished with a match-high 15 digs. Makayla Osborn had six kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.