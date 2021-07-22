Jaeden Zuzak made the most of California’s shortened football schedule last year.
The Trojans senior led the WPIAL in rushing during the regular season with 1,571 yards and rang up 172 points with 28 touchdowns, including three in a playoff game, and a pair of two-point conversions despite playing in only seven games to claim the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club crown for 2020.
Zuzak, his parents, stepfather Mike Fitch and mother Robyn Fitch, and California coach Ed Woods all attended a dinner at Meloni’s Restaurant in Uniontown on Tuesday honoring the Geneva College recruit’s TD Club victory.
Zuzak averaged 24.6 points per game, just a shade behind the record of 25.2 set by West Greene’s Benjamin Jackson the previous year when the Pioneers running back scored a Club-record 302 points.
Zuzak is the third California player to win the TD Club title in 16 years, following Dakota Conway (98 points in 2010) and Jelani Stafford (170 in 2017).
Zuzak marks a record fifth time that Woods has coached a TD Club champion. Joshua Lockett (2008) and three-time winner Anthony Welsh (2013-15) won the award while playing under Woods at Beth-Center.
Welsh and Jackson, who also won in 2018, are the only multiple winners of the TD Club title.
Zuzak, who averaged 14.5 yards a carry his senior year, looks to continue toting the ball in college as the Golden Tornadoes are bringing him in as a running back.
Woods was presented with the rotating Herald-Standard Touchdown Club plaque which will be on display at California High School during the 2021-22 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.