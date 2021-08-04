MASONTOWN -- The Masontown offense exploded for 11 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday night for a 13-3 victory over Mitch's Bail Bonds in Game 5 and clinch the Fayette County Baseball League title for the second-straight year.
"The team fought for every game with Carmichaels and all the way through tonight," said Masontown manager John Palmer. "Our record doesn't reflect who we are.
"I'm so proud of them."
"Hats off to them," said Mitch's Bail Bonds manager Ryan Encapera. "They have the same guys every day and their experience comes through."
Tom Sankovich and Alex "Pickhandle" Merkosky, legends in the long history of the Fayette County Baseball League, made the trophy presentations.
John Palmer's steady mantra to his team throughout the best-of-5 championship series was to play Masontown baseball by hitting ground balls and sharp line drives, instead of going for the fence and hitting fly balls.
They finally heeded his words, starting with Michael Coll in the bottom of the sixth inning with Masontown trailing, 3-2.
"I told Michael Coll to start off (the sixth inning) with a line drive. It's just the Michael Coll thing. I told him what he was doing and he finally came through," praised John Palmer.
Not only did Coll come through, but so did the seven of the next eight Masontown batters. The eighth batter walked and the 11 runs were scored by the first 11 batters of the inning.
Nick Groover was safe on an infield single, as was Reed Long when he beat out a sacrifice bunt attempt after the defense was slow to cover first base.
Austin Bergman drove in a pair of runs with a single to left field. Chad Petrush walked to load the bases.
Kaine Frye singled to center field to drive in two runs and Willie Palmer followed to the same area with an RBI-single. Palmer's single knocked out starter Kaleb Scott, bringing in Noah Hansen. Hansen was the winning pitcher in Monday's game.
Nate Zimcosky legged out an infield single and winning pitcher Zach Uhazie followed with a two-run single.
Coll infield ground ball was misplayed to score another run. Groover ripped a single to bring home a run.
Hansen settled down with strikeouts of Long and Bergman, but Petrush kept the line moving with a two-run single.
Frye then invoked the mercy rule with a single that brought Groover home for his third RBI of the inning.
"It was almost the same as last year," Encapera said of the final game in 2020, a 14-5 loss after Masontown scored nine runs in the fifth inning. "What are you going to do? We pitched pretty well, but (the big inning) is part of baseball.
"For the first five innings, it was a great game."
As for the sixth inning, Encapera added, "Everything went their way."
Scott returned from the state American Legion tournament to pitch Game 1, a 9-6 Mitch's Bail Bonds victory.
The right-hander allowed two runs on four hits through the first five innings. Scott retired the side in the fourth and fifth innings, but the home team was able to crack the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning.
Petrush opened with a double down the left field line that fell just inside the line and out of the diving reach of Manny Stitch. Frye followed with a sharp RBI-single to left field.
Willie Palmer walked and Uhazie walked to load the bases with one out. Groover was safe on an infield error to bring Frye home.
Long struck out swinging, and catcher Eric Soccio stepped on home for the third out after the third strike was in the dirt.
Uhazie, who was the winning pitcher in Game 2, had only one rough inning when the visitors pulled ahead with three runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Aaron Previsky walked to open the inning. Brody Bonadio singled through the middle. Scott singled home Previsky and Hansen's single brought Bonadio to the plate.
Scott and Hansen moved up a base on a balk, and Isaac Echard made the most of the extra base with a sacrifice fly. Scott was able to sidestep the tag of Petrush for a 3-2 lead.
Uhazie retired the first nine batters of the game, but Mitch's Bail Bonds threatened in the fifth inning.
Fred Conard singled to start the inning. Stitch hit a comebacker to the mound, but the throw to second base sailed into center field. Uhazie bore down, though, by retiring the next three batters.
Mitch's had a chance to add to its lead in the top of the sixth inning.
Scott singled to open the inning and moved to second on a fielder's choice. Uhazie struck out Ethan Coddington swinging, but Echard followed with a single.
Scott seemed to slow down as he approached the plate with Groover's throw on the money to Petrush. Scott circled the plate to avoid the tag and was eventually called out for running out of the base path.
Uhazie was also the winning pitcher in last year's series finale. The veteran right-hander allowed six hits, walked just one and struck out four.
"We forgot about (Monday's loss) and played like we know how to play. It was a wakeup and lit a little fire in us," said Uhazie.
As for the big inning, Uhazie said, "It's a first for me. That's baseball. You can't beat that."
Masontown won the 2020 title in its first year of existence.
"It was awesome (to repeat). It was more of a challenge this year. We'd see the best pitchers and we lost a lot of close games we should've won," said John Palmer, adding, "It was very exciting for me."
Uhazie also relished the repeat.
"It means a lot to a lot of guys," said Uhazie. "It's the last season for some of us. It's nice to go out (with a title) for some of the guys."
John Palmer complimented Ryan Encapera and his squad.
"I congratulate Ryan. I learned from him. He had his boys ready for the playoffs," said John Palmer. "I congratulate him and admire him for getting here.
"Give him a lot of credit for getting to the championship in back-to-back years."
The end of the series also brought the close to Encapera's tenure as manager.
"It's time to turn the page," said Encapera, who will remain the league president. "By no way am I stepping away from baseball, but managing is not in the cards. To run a team is tough to do everyday.
"It's the sign of the times for me."
