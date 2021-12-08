Rodney Gallagher put out this one-line Tweet earlier this week: “Announcement at noon on Thursday.”
While it’s not completely clear if the Laurel Highlands two-sport star will declare his college choice or something else altogether today, it is certain that he and his Mustangs have switched to basketball mode after a memorable football season.
Gallagher is ranked No. 1 in the state in football for the Class of 2023 by Rivals.com and he quarterbacked LH to its first ever WPIAL playoff win on Nov. 5.
The long football season has already taken a toll on coach Rick Hauger’s basketball team, though.
“A lot of these guys were football players so they haven’t had a long time to take a deep breath and get acclimated to the differences between the two sports,” said Hauger, who has guided the Mustangs to a WPIAL title two years ago and to the district semifinals last season. “On top of that, we ended up with several of our top players injured. So it’s hurt our depth and our practice competition.
“Tahji Hooper hurt his shoulder in the last playoff game. He’s been out. Brandon Davis didn’t play football but he has been limited also by an injury. Plus Demonte Kiss tore his ACL in football so he’ll miss the whole season.
“Be that as it may, there’s quite a bit of talent available. Now it’s going to be a matter of getting them conditioned for basketball and getting cohesive in our half-court sets. We’ve got some work to do but they’re good kids.
“For awhile we’ll probably be running some guys in and out, a lot of it to try to build depth and a lot of it because of some of the injury situations we currently have.”
Hauger and Gallagher are both within reach of basketball milestones this season.
Hauger has a combined 396 wins as a boys and girls high school basketball coach, leaving him just four short of 400. Gallagher needs 168 points to reach 1,000 for his high school career as he rang 832 in his first two varsity seasons.
“I’m not focusing on that right now,” Gallagher said. “As I get closer, yeah, that would be a great accomplishment but that’s not the main goal.
“I’m just trying to win another championship.”
With Gallagher leading the way, Laurel Highlands went 14-4 overall last year and is a combined 31-13 the past two seasons. The Mustangs are 6-1 in the WPIAL playoffs in that span and lost a PIAA first-round game in 2019.
“Rodney’s a leader. He’s a quarterback in football and he pretty much is in basketball, too,” Hauger said. “He’s just the type of player and personality that kids gravitate towards. He sets the pace. Obviously, he had a long year in football and he’s getting his legs back up under him.”
Gallagher, Davis and Keondre DeShields, all now juniors, were LH’s three leading scorers and were all-section players last year.
“It’s going to be a lot the same but even better,” Gallagher said of the trio starting together for a second consecutive season. “We want to get back to fundamentals and play more team basketball, then I think we’ll be tough to beat this year.
“I think we’re going to be a tough team to stop on offense again. Defensively we’d like to force a lot of turnovers and turn them into points. Our defense has improved a lot.”
Gallagher doesn’t see a problem with the Mustangs’ many offensive talents sharing the basketball.
“We’re not worried about who’s the highest scorer,” he said. “We’re just trying to go win.”
Laurel Highlands is a high-profile team with high expectations and has been lauded by several media outlets as one of the favorites in Class 5A.
“We’re not worried about all that,” Gallagher said of the preseason accolades. “We just want to win another title. That’s what our goal is this year.”
One of Hauger’s goals is to make sure his team, which swept through Section 1-AAAAA a season ago, doesn’t start looking ahead to the postseason too early and forget about the task at hand.
“Certainly that can be a challenge,” Hauger said. “But I think we can stay focused on the next opponent. We’ve tried to put together a tough schedule. We have two tough scrimmages and then we start off with Baldwin and Peters Township and those should be good games.
“When the section games come around, we should’ve experienced enough good competition and I think that will be a big plus. But it’s hard to sometimes figure out what goes through the minds of teenagers. I think there’s enough basketball sense and competitive sense that they won’t be peeking ahead to the playoffs. Every game’s a challenge.”
Gallagher doesn’t foresee any problem in that area.
“We can’t look that far ahead. We’ve got to take it game by game,” he said. “Then we’ll worry about whatever comes our way down the road.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.