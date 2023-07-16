HOPWOOD — Charleroi had an anxious moment or two late in Saturday’s American Legion Baseball Region 6 Tournament, but held on for a 5-3 victory over Baden.
Baden nearly batted around in the top of the sixth inning, scoring three runs on three hits, a walk an error and hit batter.
Liam Baker and Nate Thomas had back-to-back singles to start the rally. Caison Holland was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Tyler Holman walked to bring home the first run. Joseph Janicki singled home a run. Aidyn Iorfido’s sacrifice fly scored Holland and Holman took third on an errant throw.
Janicki stole second, but Gianni Cantini ended the rally with back-to-back strikeouts.
Cantini then preserved the win with two more strikeouts and a fly ball to left field.
Charleroi pecked throughout the game, but was unable to put together one big inning for cushion.
Colton Brightwell singled with one out and stole second. He moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a balk.
“The first couple of innings we hit the ball hard, but didn’t score any runs,” said Charleroi manager Luke Mollis. “I was disappointed, but they got good fortune (on a couple solid contacts).”
Brightwell again keyed a Charleroi rally with a one-out single in the top of the third inning. He stole second and Ben Shields was hit by a pitch.
Brightwell scored on Cantini’s bad-bounce single.
Charleroi added two more runs in the top of the fifth inning, but ran out of a bigger inning after a confusing series of events.
Chad Behrendt singled to open the inning and Brightwell hustled out his sacrifice bunt attempt into a single.
Shields singled home Behrendt and Remi Lessman’s single scored Brightwell.
Cantini followed with a fly ball behind second base. The infield fly rule was called, but the ball hit the ground. The Charleroi runners did not hear the call and the ensuing confusion led to Lessman being thrown out as he tried to get back to first base.
Then, with Hunter Mamie at the plate, Shields tried to advance to third on a passed ball, but was thrown out to end the inning.
Charleroi added a much-needed insurance run in the sixth inning when Ashton Ray was hit by a pitch and stole second. Jace Pager sacrificed Ray to third.
Lorenzo Glasser came through with the big run-scoring single with two outs.
Ray started and went three innings in an attempt to keep his pitch count down. Lessman pitched the fourth inning. Shields picked up the final out of the fifth inning, but allowed all three runs in the sixth inning.
Cantini earned the save. The quartet held Baden to five hits.
“We planned on mixing and matching our pitching, but we didn’t want them to work that hard,” said Mollis. “We had a long layoff. We had a couple of guys not as sharp as usual.”
Charleroi finished with 10 hits, led by Brightwell’s 3-for-4 and three runs scored performance.
Charleroi advances through the winner’s bracket against FCALBAL foe, Belle Vernon.
“We won and kept a lot of guys available (to pitch),” said Mollis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.